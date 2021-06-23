Cancel
FedEx Is Looking To Hire 200 People

Jobs are popping up left and right and now FedEx is throwing their hat into the hiring event game by announcing that they will be hiring 200 people in a massive open house. During the pandemic, people were losing jobs all over the place, but now everyday companies such as General Motors and other big names are in desperate need of new workers. I've got a feeling that if you don't land a job now, in the near future it's gonna extremely hard to find one.

