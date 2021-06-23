Cancel
Guadalupe County, TX

DPS Increases Reward for Missing Woman

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, TX – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 1985 disappearance of Kathleen Laura Attwood Ranft, of Guadalupe County. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is now offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Ranger cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

