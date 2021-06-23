The Best Travel Beds for Dogs

Dog beds are indispensable for your favorite canine. They keep your dog warm and help support their joints and bodies, but even more importantly, they're your dog's haven — a place of security for her to nap and relax. Whether your dog is a seasoned traveler or new to going with you on your adventures, a travel-friendly bed is essential to help her feel comfortable. Read on for our favorite dog beds that will help give your dog a sense of place, wherever they are in the world.