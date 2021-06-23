Cancel
‘Outlander’ Actor Cesar Domboy to Star in Steven Knight’s ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
deltanews.tv
 11 days ago

Outlander actor César Domboy has landed a supporting role in Steven Knight‘s (Peaky Blinders) new six-part drama series, SAS: Rogue Heroes. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the series focuses on how Britain’s Special Forces unit was formed under extraordinary circumstances in World War Two. The action revolves around an eccentric young officer named Stirling, who is hospitalized after a training exercise goes wrong. Disillusioned with traditional commando units, Sterling comes up with a radical plan that goes against all accepted modern warfare rules.

