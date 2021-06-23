Cancel
Southwest Airlines (LUV) says Gary Kelly will transition to Executive Chairman in 2022, Robert Jordan will become Kelly's successor as CEO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced that Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly will transition roles in early 2022, becoming the carrier's Executive Chairman with the desire to serve in that role through at least 2026 at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Executive Vice President Corporate Services Robert Jordan will become Kelly's successor as CEO effective Feb. 1, 2022. Jordan also will join the Board at that time.

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 514,763 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636,860 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 514,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Southwest Airlines worth $283,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
EconomyZacks.com

Airline Stock Roundup: LUV's Long-Serving CEO to Step Down, RYAAY in Focus

LUV - Free Report) as its CEO since 2004, announced that he will relinquish his post in early 2022. This Dallas-based carrier was also in news when it reportedly decided to increase the minimum remuneration of its nearly 7,000 employees to $15 an hour. The strategic move is aimed at retaining/attracting workers as air-travel demand picks up.
IndustrySKIFT

Retiring Southwest CEO Gary Kelly on What He Sees as His Legacy

When Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly took the job in 2004, the airline industry was reeling from the post-9/11 travel slump and rising oil prices. Now, as he gets ready to retire, it’s slowly recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. in between, he remade the airline from scrappy discounter to one of the country’s largest airlines.
EconomyCNBC

Full interview with Southwest's Gary Kelly on stepping down as CEO, airline expansion and more

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down next year, capping more than 17 years at the helm, where he grew the carrier and guided it through crises from the Great Recession to the Covid-19 pandemic. Kelly will hold the role of executive chairman until “at least” 2026, the company said. He joined "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his departure as well as the outlook for the airline.
EconomyStreet.Com

Southwest Pares Decline as CEO Gary Kelly Hints at International Growth

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report shares turned higher Thursday after outgoing CEO Gary Kelly said the carrier could look to international markets in order to accelerate its planned expansion. Speaking with TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, on CNBC, Kelly said the domestically-focused carrier has "all kinds of growth opportunities" given...
EconomyWDEZ 101.9 FM

Southwest names Robert Jordan as CEO

(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co said on Wednesday that Robert Jordan, the company’s executive vice president corporate services, will become its chief executive officer effective Feb. 1, 2022, succeeding Gary Kelly. Kelly, 66, will transition to the role of executive chairman, the carrier said. Jordan, 60, is a long-time Southwest...
EconomyCNBC

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly to step down in 2022, become executive chair

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will step down in 2022 to become the executive chairman of the company. He will be replaced as CEO by Robert Jordan, who currently is the airline's executive vice president of corporate services. CNBC's Jim Cramer, Phil LeBea, Carl Quintanilla and David Faber discuss.
IndustryMySanAntonio

Southwest Air's Kelly to exit as CEO, Jordan named successor

Southwest Airlines Co. Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly will step down in 2022 after more than 17 years in which he transformed the brash discounter into the largest U.S. carrier by domestic passengers and expanded its network abroad. He will be succeeded by Robert Jordan, 60, the company's executive vice...
EconomyTravelPulse

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly To Resign in 2022

Southwest Airlines this morning announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly will step down next year after 17 years at the helm. Kelly, revered at the airline and well-respected throughout the industry, will be replaced by Executive Vice President of Corporate Services Robert Jordan effective Feb. 1, 2022. Jordan will become a member of the Southwest Board of Directors at that time as well.
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

Former Wizz Air Exec to Join WestJet as COO

WestJet has appointed former Wizz Air executive Diederik Pen as EVP and chief operating officer, the carrier announced. Pen, who was COO of the Budapest-based low-cost carrier Wizz Air until the end of 2020, will join WestJet in the fall, once he completes the immigration process, according to WestJet. He brings "a breadth of experience [that] spans line management, commercial, operational and leadership roles in airports, for flag carriers and low-cost airlines," according to WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims.
Aerospace & DefenseForbes

United Airlines Order A Boon For Boeing?

Recently, United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) announced an additional 200 plane order of Boeing (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX aircraft, raising hopes of a quick rebound in travel demand and alleviating concerns regarding MAX’s manufacturing shortcomings. Notably, the shares of United Airlines and Boeing remain 30% below pre-Covid levels despite a sizable recovery in passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints. United Airlines is expecting to observe strong cash generation assisted by rising passenger demand, while Boeing is likely to restart MAX production during the latter half of the year. Despite United and Boeing’s $4 billion and $7.5 billion of operating cash outflow last year (excluding the impact of $11 billion increase in inventories), both companies reported positive cash flow in the first quarter (excluding the impact of working capital changes for Boeing) – indicating an improvement in operating efficiency coupled with the favorable impact of government assistance. We highlight the historical trends in the company’s revenues, margins, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, The Boeing Company Stock Has Lost 26% Since 2018?
BoardingArea

Spirit Airlines Faces (Fair?) Lawsuit Over Shortcut Boarding

Airlines face a lot of frivolous lawsuits, but to me this one seems warranted. Spirit Airlines’ class action lawsuit over boarding process. Paddle Your Own Kanoo reports how a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spirit Airlines over a deceptive business practice related to its pandemic boarding process. The lawsuit has been filed in South Florida District Court by a couple from Ohio, seeking reimbursement and damages for them and the thousands of others who may have been impacted by this.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
The Motley Fool

Alaska Airlines Exits the Top U.S. Airline Route

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced U.S. airlines to make tough decisions about their route networks. Many carriers are shoring up the strongest parts of their route networks and boosting capacity to popular leisure markets: particularly outdoor-focused destinations. Meanwhile, they are culling long-term underperforming routes that had stuck around before the pandemic for one reason or another.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Appoints Kelly Georgevich as CFO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced Kelly Georgevich has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Drawing on her leadership at startups and mature companies, Kelly will lead AudioEye's finances and revenue streams to support the Company's growth and its mission to make digital content accessible to everyone.

