Southwest Airlines (LUV) says Gary Kelly will transition to Executive Chairman in 2022, Robert Jordan will become Kelly's successor as CEO
Today, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced that Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly will transition roles in early 2022, becoming the carrier's Executive Chairman with the desire to serve in that role through at least 2026 at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Executive Vice President Corporate Services Robert Jordan will become Kelly's successor as CEO effective Feb. 1, 2022. Jordan also will join the Board at that time.