Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Survey Implies CAGR >20% - Piper Sandler
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated an Overweight rating and $125.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) after the company conducted a survey of 20 physicians who manage a significant number of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED) and who are experienced with Horizon's Tepezza.www.streetinsider.com