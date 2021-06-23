Cancel
Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Survey Implies CAGR >20% - Piper Sandler

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated an Overweight rating and $125.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) after the company conducted a survey of 20 physicians who manage a significant number of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED) and who are experienced with Horizon's Tepezza.

www.streetinsider.com
