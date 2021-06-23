Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Survey Implies CAGR >20% - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff initiates coverage on Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $61.00. The analyst comments "Last week, RAPT reported positive Phase Ib data on RPT193 in atopic dermatitis showing a 36.3% EASI improvement vs. 17.0% on placebo at week 4. This EASI benefit increased to 53.2% vs. 9.6% on placebo, and EASI-50 of 61.9% vs. 20.0% at day 43. (p<0.05) RAPT will initiate a 16-week Phase IIb trial in 240 AD patients and a Phase IIa study in asthma next year. FLX-475 is a small molecule CCR4 antagonist that blocks migration of Treg cells into tumors. Last November, RAPT reported preliminary Phase II data showing 100mg QD FLX475 achieved early ORR of 50% (1/2) in EBV+ lymphoma, 60% (3/5) in CPI-naÃ¯ve nasopharyngeal cancer and 19% (3/16) in CPI-naÃ¯ve head & neck cancer. RAPT will report additional Phase II data in 2H:21. We estimate RAPT now has pro forma cash of $233 million."