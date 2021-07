Pet owners use diapers on their male dogs for a host of reasons ranging from incontinence to behavioral issues. That being said, not all dog diapers are created equal. If you're searching for the best diaper for your beloved pup, you've come to the right place. Yes, you should consult with your vet before using diapers on your dog, but once you've gotten the okay, any of the picks on this list will serve your pooch well.