I’d like to share a little story about what it means to be a Dog Mom, and how you know you definitely are one. There’s a fly in the house. I’m sure it got in when I left the door open to chat with a neighbor. It’s not the biggest fly I’ve ever seen. In fact, I would say it’s about average size. It’s been trying to get back outside for three days now, and I’m pretty surprised it’s still alive. The fly is buzzing around, going from the kitchen, to the living room, to the bedroom, and back to the kitchen. It knocks against the windows and heads toward the light. It’s perfectly harmless (albeit annoying), and I probably wouldn’t have noticed its presence if it weren’t for Oscar.