EA has responded to a report from Axios denying it had struck a deal with an advertising platform to bring TV-style commercials to console and PC games. Axios reported that both EA and Tencent's Hi-Rez Studios had completed a deal with Simulmedia, a TV ad tech company, that would display a 15-or-30-second video ad in-game that users could choose to watch in exchange for "exclusive gaming perks" such as cosmetic skins, in-game currency, and avatars. According to Axios, Simulmedia's research found that players "are willing to watch up to 10 ads per day in order to unlock free perks."