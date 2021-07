The Tampa Bay Lightning won Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, 3-1 over the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena to take a 2-0 lead. The series now shifts to the Bell Center in Montreal for Games 3 and 4. The Bolts looked great in Game 1, coasting to a dominant and comprehensive 5-1 win. In the second game, Tampa looked tired and out of sorts for most of it. Had it not been for the exploits of all-world goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, the series might be tied at one game apiece. For the Habs, winning one of the first two games may have been their best chance to stay in the series.