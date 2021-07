Amazon Prime Video today announced the exclusive global premiere (outside of Japan) of the highly anticipated Japanese anime blockbuster EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME on August 13 th. EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME is the fourth and final chapter of the new theatrical edition of Evangelion. The anime film - which is the highest-grossing in all movies by chief director Hideaki Anno and most-watched movie in Japanese theatres in 2021- is from directors Kazuya Tsurumaki, Katsuichi Nakayama and Mahiro Maeda as well as legendary creator, screenwriter and chief director Hideaki Anno ( Shin Godzilla). To celebrate the finale of the franchise, Prime Video will also release the three previous movies, EVANGELION:1.11 YOU ARE (NOT) ALONE., EVANGELION:2.22 YOU CAN (NOT) ADVANCE., EVANGELION:3.33 YOU CAN (NOT) REDO. to fans in more than 240 countries and territories.