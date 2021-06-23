Cancel
Flames “Little” Late-Round Draft Picks 30 Years Apart

By Greg Tysowski
The Hockey Writers
Cover picture for the articleWhen the Calgary Flames made Theoren Fleury the 166th overall pick in the 1987 NHL Entry Draft, the surprise move definitely turned some heads and fired up the naysayers. There was no way the 5-foot-6 native of Oxbow, Saskatchewan could crack the roster and actually play a game for the boys in red, right? Well, we all know how that turned out. Three decades later, we could see another diminutive 166th overall pick make the opening night lineup when the Flames drop the puck on the 2021-22 season: 5-foot-7 Matthew Phillips.

