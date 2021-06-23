Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, IL

Health Department Assisting State in Rabies Investigation

By Lake County Health Department
Lake County Gazette
 12 days ago

 The Lake County Health Department is assisting the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) as it investigates a group of 33 dogs that were imported from Azerbaijan through O’Hare Airport last week. The investigation began after one of the dogs was transferred to Pennsylvania where it began exhibiting behaviors consistent with rabies and was euthanized. It was later confirmed that this dog tested positive for rabies.

lakecountygazette.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Lake County, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Lake County, IL
Lifestyle
Lake County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Health#Rabies Virus#Idph#The Health Department#Animal Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
News Break
Department of Health
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...