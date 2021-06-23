Health Department Assisting State in Rabies Investigation
The Lake County Health Department is assisting the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) as it investigates a group of 33 dogs that were imported from Azerbaijan through O’Hare Airport last week. The investigation began after one of the dogs was transferred to Pennsylvania where it began exhibiting behaviors consistent with rabies and was euthanized. It was later confirmed that this dog tested positive for rabies.lakecountygazette.com