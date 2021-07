Disney+ landed on Latin America late last year and it already became a real hit with fans of the company. Is that the platform has content from Marvel, of the universe Star Wars, from NatGeo and, in addition, of course, classics from Pixar and the study itself. The truth is that it began to compete fully with Netflix and is doing super well. And now his next objective is to expand his production to different countries of the world. In fact, it has already begun to do so.