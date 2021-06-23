Ellie Mae Clark

Roxie Mae Dollman Wright, 79, of Fincastle, passed Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Preceded in death by her son, Jr., and survived by her daughter, Priscilla (Nipper), Roxie is known to many as Roxie “Go” Wright in her hometown of Flatwoods, Fincastle. Also known as Maw to her Bethie Lou, Alley Cat, Mandy Jo, Bay, Annagail and Alizabeth. Maw loved being on the go as much as she loved her family. Seriously, if the wheels were rolling, she was in it. Roxie worked as a seamstress for Halmode Apparel in Roanoke. In her later years, you could find her at Doc’s Deli in Troutville, where she would serve you up some of her heavenly sausage gravy. It’s a fan favorite to her family. To hear her tell it, that’s the only reason she was asked to come to the beach every year. The truth is, the sausage gravy was a side dish and spending time with her was the main course.