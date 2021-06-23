Cancel
Obituaries

Ellie Mae Clark

Newton Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllie Mae Clark, the stillborn daughter of Jeffery Clark and Lindsay Wilson, was born June 7, 2021. No services are scheduled at this time.

Obituaries
Gable, SCItem

SUSIE MAE JOHNSON BROWN

GABLE - Susie Mae Johnson Brown, 84, widow of Lynn Brown, died on Friday, June 25, 2021, at McLeod Hospice House, Florence. She was born on Dec. 1, 1936, a daughter of the late Joe and Gertha Cockfield Johnson. Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning is in charge of arrangements.
Tualatin, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Evelyn Mae Andrews

July 9, 1933 - January 9, 2021 - Celebration of Life for Evie Andrews July 9, 2021 @ 5:00 pm at the Andrews home - 22195 SW 65th Ave. Tualatin, OR 97062. Celebration of Life for Evie Andrews July 9, 2021 @ 5:00 pm at the Andrews home - 22195 SW 65th Ave. Tualatin, OR 97062.
Keokuk, IARadio Keokuk

Yula Mae Meyer

Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Dejong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk, with burial to follow at Keokuk National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 to 11am at the funeral home directly before the service. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be live streamed on Yula Mae’s obituary page at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
Fairfield, VTcountycourier.net

Judy Mae DuClos

Judy May DuClos of Braintree, VT, wife of Verne E. DuClos and oldest daughter to Gordon and Arieta (Rita) St. Pierre, was born on January 27, 1948 in Fairfield, VT. She passed away in the early morning hours of June 17, 2021 at Gifford Memorial Hospital in Randolph, VT, after years of battling against cancer.
Obituariesmountainmedianews.com

Roxie Mae Dollman Wright

Roxie Mae Dollman Wright, 79, of Fincastle, passed Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Preceded in death by her son, Jr., and survived by her daughter, Priscilla (Nipper), Roxie is known to many as Roxie “Go” Wright in her hometown of Flatwoods, Fincastle. Also known as Maw to her Bethie Lou, Alley Cat, Mandy Jo, Bay, Annagail and Alizabeth. Maw loved being on the go as much as she loved her family. Seriously, if the wheels were rolling, she was in it. Roxie worked as a seamstress for Halmode Apparel in Roanoke. In her later years, you could find her at Doc’s Deli in Troutville, where she would serve you up some of her heavenly sausage gravy. It’s a fan favorite to her family. To hear her tell it, that’s the only reason she was asked to come to the beach every year. The truth is, the sausage gravy was a side dish and spending time with her was the main course.
ObituariesShelby Shopper

Betty Mae Pack Newton

Betty Mae Pack Newton, 77, native of Cleveland County, tragically passed away on Thursday, June 03, 2021. She is predeceased by her son, Richard Newton; daughter, Donna Newton; parents, Addie Edward Pack and Addie Dale Pack; sisters, Hattie Pack, Jane Hawkins, and Sara Carpenter. Betty leaves behind to cherish her...