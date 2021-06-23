12 Fourth of July events in Lancaster County, from fireworks displays to a demolition derby

Enjoy Independence Day with fireworks, parades and family-friendly events. Here’s where you can celebrate Fourth of July in Lancaster County. — Celebrate Lancaster, from noon to 7 p.m. in downtown Lancaster, will be spread “around town” hitting every neighborhood, featuring food trucks, roaming music trucks and culminating in a fireworks that will be viewable from various parts of the city. A livestream of the fireworks will also be available online on the City of Lancaster’s Facebook page.