Bandai Namco has just announced the development of a new Gundam video game specifically designed for the esports industry. The plans were announced during the Japanese company’s Gundam Conference in Tokyo earlier last week, with Bandai Namco’s Chief Gundam Officer Koji Fujiwara detailing a new title which will be “coming soon” and is aimed at penetrating the North American esports market. While other details surrounding the new game remain extremely scarce at this point, it’ll be joining the ranks of Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxi Boost On, which originally launched back in 2010 on arcade platforms and subsequently made its way into competitive gaming tournaments. Its PlayStation 4 version will also be joining Evo later this year.