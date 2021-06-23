Today On KSR: The Valley Oop, Boogie-Booker, Letting It Go, and More

Today’s calendar tells me it is National Let It Go Day, an unofficial holiday that encourages us to forget troubling things from the past that keep weighing us down. But here in Big Blue Nation, we hold grudges forever (Laettner, Wisconsin, etc.) and we don’t need someone telling us to let those memories go. Those wounds will live with us forever, and will be passed down to future generations so they too wear the scars of being a Kentucky fan.