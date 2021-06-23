Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Today On KSR: The Valley Oop, Boogie-Booker, Letting It Go, and More

By Drew Franklin
kentuckysportsradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s calendar tells me it is National Let It Go Day, an unofficial holiday that encourages us to forget troubling things from the past that keep weighing us down. But here in Big Blue Nation, we hold grudges forever (Laettner, Wisconsin, etc.) and we don’t need someone telling us to let those memories go. Those wounds will live with us forever, and will be passed down to future generations so they too wear the scars of being a Kentucky fan.

kentuckysportsradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Cousins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Blue Nation#Laettner#Phoenix Suns Lrb Suns#Sportscenter#Clippers#Nba#The Detroit Pistons#Detroit Pistons 2#Houston Rockets 3#Cleveland Cavaliers 4#Toronto Raptors#Ecf#Tnt#The Fearless Hawks#The Oregon Ducks#Nbl#Syracuse#Uk Football#Louisville Manual#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
College Basketball
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Today on KSR: Happy Father’s Day!

First and foremost, Happy Father’s Day to all the BBN dads out there! If you raised your kid a Wildcat fan, you did good. If not…that’s tough. Anyway, here’s what’s going on:. STOOPS & CAL OPEN CAMPUS TO IMPRESSIVE PROSPECTS. It has been a busy few days for the men’s...
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Today on KSR: Moving Day at the U.S. Open

Happy Saturday, Big Blue Nation. Things are off and running at Torrey Pines after 36 holes in San Diego. The battle for the U.S. Open will get cooking tonight on NBC as all of us east coasters get some prime time golf on this beautiful Saturday night. Let’s get caught...
Lotterykentuckysportsradio.com

KSR Show Thread, 6/23: Booker’s nose says tune in to KSR

There is a lot to talk about today from last night’s NBA excitement and the family drama that followed, to the lottery results and what it means for the Cats, and a whole lot more. So tune in because we have a full house on today’s show. Bring your RV.
NBAUSA Today

Onyeka Okongwu, 2 wins from NBA Finals, is silencing the doubters

The Atlanta Hawks selected Onyeka Okongwu with the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Early on, many had labeled Okongwu as a bust and scolded the Hawks for the selection of the former USC Trojans big man. However, months later, Okongwu has silenced the haters. More than that, he...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

George Karl again throws shade at DeMarcus Cousins on Twitter

George Karl still is not letting go of his feud with his former player DeMarcus Cousins from the looks of it. The ex-Sacramento Kings head coach took another opportunity to throw shade at Cousins in a tweet on Friday. A fan account sparked debate by asking for a ranking of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Cousins during his prime. Karl replied to the tweet by simply posting a laughing-face emoji.
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

How far can Devin Booker and the Suns go without Chris Paul?

Chris Paul is officially out. Paul’s backcourt partner Devin Booker now looks to carry the majority of the offensive load, as CP3 has been ruled out indefinitely due to COVID-19 protocols, right as the Phoenix Suns look to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals.
NBAchatsports.com

Cameron Johnson breaks down the Valley Oop play, the delay, and the impact of the fans

Want to win a championship? You’ll need help from your entire roster, you’ll need some breaks to go your way, and you’ll need your “x-factors” to perform. Whether those factors are the ability to adjust, the capacity to execute, and/or the players’ understanding of the environment in which they are playing, it isn’t easy. Winning in the NBA is hard. Winning in the playoffs is harder. The Phoenix Suns are making it look easy.
NBAMurray Ledger & Times

Winning matters more to former UK star Booker than triple double

(KT) Devin Booker is making a name for himself in the NBA. The former Kentucky guard recorded a triple-double with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 120-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Sunday night.
NBAFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Booker's big night helps Suns go up 1-0

PHOENIX – Devin Booker's first exposure to playoff basketball continues to be a revelation. Not necessarily for him, but for the rest of the NBA. Booker had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double, and the Phoenix Suns overcame Chris Paul's absence to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-114 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
NBAkentuckysportsradio.com

Today on KSR: Nazr’s Lottery

Somebody’s gotta win, might as well be Nazr. It’s been a big few weeks for the former Kentucky Wildcat. Last week Mohammed learned that he will be a member of the 2021 UK Hall of Fame Class. A two-time National Champion and an 18-year NBA vet, now Nazr is trying his hand at front office work. After serving as a scout, this spring he was promoted to general manager of the OKC Blue, the G League affiliate of the Thunder organization. Tonight he will be OKC’s representative at the NBA Draft Lottery.
NBAchatsports.com

Ayton's Game-Winning 'Valley-Oop' Gives Suns 2-0 Lead Over Clippers

The pass angle from Jae Crowder was pristine. The screen from Devin Booker was gutsy. And the finish from Deandre Ayton was jaw-dropping. In a flash, the Phoenix Suns had stunningly seized a one-point advantage on an out-of-bounds play that had started with less than a second remaining on the game clock. A lengthy officials’ review then confirmed the basket, sending a Phoenix Suns Arena crowd that has been raucous throughout the postseason into an absolute frenzy.
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Today on KSR: Ready or not, NIL is here

The world of college sports in Kentucky was changed forever Thursday when Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order forcing schools in the state to allow student-athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness, effective July 1. “Today’s step was done in cooperation with all of our public...