Order THESE Summer Drinks at Madison Square Nutrition
Summer is officially here, and with Georgia's usual heat and humidity ahead, Madison residents will likely be looking to cool down. Look no further than Madison Square Nutrition for cool summer drinks perfect for these sultry summer months. You can support a small, woman-owned business while staying hydrated.
For those who haven't yet visited Madison Square Nutrition, there are four types of drinks on the menu: protein shakes, loaded teas, specialty drinks, and beauty drinks. I'll break down the ingredients below of the teas, specialty, and beauty drinks, but here's the special summer menu (and don't miss the secret menu items):
Loaded Teas
A 32-ounce loaded tea has no added sugar and contains green, black, and oolong tea for energy. It also contains ginseng and guarana for mental clarity, energy, and focus. It's 24 calories and 4 grams of carbs of deliciousness, and it contains aloe (intended to aid digestion) as well as Vitamins C, B6, and B12. Loaded teas come fully loaded with 200mg of caffeine.
Aloha Dream
cherry + pineapple
Beach Bum
coconut + pineapple + cherry
Beach Daze
watermelon + pina colada
Coco Papaya
mango + coconut
Shack Life
melon + watermelon
Shark Bite
cherry + blue sour
Tropical Sunrise
lemonade + tropical fruit
Specialty Drinks
A 32-ounce specialty drink has 105-109 calories and 17 grams of protein. They contain no sugar but do have added biotin and collagen. It also contains 115mg of caffeine and 9 grams of carbs. With the added protein, a specialty drink can be a great way to hydrate before or even after a workout. This intended as a beauty drink with an added energy boost and isn't intended as a meal replacement.
Skinny Dippin'
peach + blue sour
Cool Cucumber Breeze
cucumber lime
Beauty Drinks
A 32-ounce beauty drink contains 39 calories and 6 grams of carbs. They have no added sugar but contain biotin, collagen, and 115mg of caffeine. They contain Vitamins A, B, C, and E, which support skincare and boost energy. They also contain ginseng and guarana for mental clarity, energy, and focus. Beauty drinks can promote healthy skin and hair and can even reduce signs of cellulite.
Beachin'
melon + blue sour
Mango Tango
mango + margarita + pineapple
Shhh... Secret Summer Menu
For those in the know, Madison Square Nutrition has secret menu items. You won't find them on their menu, but just say the word, and they'll mix one up for you. These fan favorites change seasonally. Here are the super-secret summer menu items:
Secret Loaded Teas
Blue Lagoon
blue raspberry + coconut + pineapple
Miami Vice
strawberry + pina colada
Secret Specialty Tea
Yellowstone
peach + passion fruit
Secret Beauty Tea
Cabana Boy
coconut + banana + strawberry
Secret Shake
Mango Pineapple
So ... what's in a classic shake? Shakes include protein, carbs, fiber, high-quality soy, fruit sugar, and sucralose (FDA approved as a food sweetener). They also include sugar-free syrups, pudding mix, and real frozen fruit. Shakes contain 24 vitamins and minerals, Vitamins A, C, and E, and also have gluten-free options available. They contain 200-250 calories, 24-27 grams of protein, 4.5 grams of fat, 6- 16 grams of sugar, 4 grams of fiber, and 9-16 grams of net carbs. These fully loaded nutrition shakes can be used as an energy boost, snack between meals, or meal replacement.
Head over to Madison Square Nutrition at 132 East Washington Street in Madison to get yours today! I've been making my way down the summer menu, and you can't go wrong with any of them. Stay healthy, hydrate, and have a sweet summer, Madison!