Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, GA

Order THESE Summer Drinks at Madison Square Nutrition

Posted by 
Crystal Jackson
Crystal Jackson
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wtM7_0acwIldU00
The summer menu is here!Photo courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Summer is officially here, and with Georgia's usual heat and humidity ahead, Madison residents will likely be looking to cool down. Look no further than Madison Square Nutrition for cool summer drinks perfect for these sultry summer months. You can support a small, woman-owned business while staying hydrated.

For those who haven't yet visited Madison Square Nutrition, there are four types of drinks on the menu: protein shakes, loaded teas, specialty drinks, and beauty drinks. I'll break down the ingredients below of the teas, specialty, and beauty drinks, but here's the special summer menu (and don't miss the secret menu items):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PU5YQ_0acwIldU00
But first, teaPhoto courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Loaded Teas

A 32-ounce loaded tea has no added sugar and contains green, black, and oolong tea for energy. It also contains ginseng and guarana for mental clarity, energy, and focus. It's 24 calories and 4 grams of carbs of deliciousness, and it contains aloe (intended to aid digestion) as well as Vitamins C, B6, and B12. Loaded teas come fully loaded with 200mg of caffeine.

Aloha Dream

cherry + pineapple

Beach Bum

coconut + pineapple + cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaqKb_0acwIldU00
Beach BumPhoto courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Beach Daze

watermelon + pina colada

Coco Papaya

mango + coconut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2nWo_0acwIldU00
Coco PapayaPhoto courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Shack Life

melon + watermelon

Shark Bite

cherry + blue sour

Tropical Sunrise

lemonade + tropical fruit

Specialty Drinks

A 32-ounce specialty drink has 105-109 calories and 17 grams of protein. They contain no sugar but do have added biotin and collagen. It also contains 115mg of caffeine and 9 grams of carbs. With the added protein, a specialty drink can be a great way to hydrate before or even after a workout. This intended as a beauty drink with an added energy boost and isn't intended as a meal replacement.

Skinny Dippin'

peach + blue sour

Cool Cucumber Breeze

cucumber lime

Beauty Drinks

A 32-ounce beauty drink contains 39 calories and 6 grams of carbs. They have no added sugar but contain biotin, collagen, and 115mg of caffeine. They contain Vitamins A, B, C, and E, which support skincare and boost energy. They also contain ginseng and guarana for mental clarity, energy, and focus. Beauty drinks can promote healthy skin and hair and can even reduce signs of cellulite.

Beachin'

melon + blue sour

Mango Tango

mango + margarita + pineapple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271IHh_0acwIldU00
Full Summer MenuPhoto courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Shhh... Secret Summer Menu

For those in the know, Madison Square Nutrition has secret menu items. You won't find them on their menu, but just say the word, and they'll mix one up for you. These fan favorites change seasonally. Here are the super-secret summer menu items:

Secret Loaded Teas

Blue Lagoon

blue raspberry + coconut + pineapple

Miami Vice

strawberry + pina colada

Secret Specialty Tea

Yellowstone

peach + passion fruit

Secret Beauty Tea

Cabana Boy

coconut + banana + strawberry

Secret Shake

Mango Pineapple

So ... what's in a classic shake? Shakes include protein, carbs, fiber, high-quality soy, fruit sugar, and sucralose (FDA approved as a food sweetener). They also include sugar-free syrups, pudding mix, and real frozen fruit. Shakes contain 24 vitamins and minerals, Vitamins A, C, and E, and also have gluten-free options available. They contain 200-250 calories, 24-27 grams of protein, 4.5 grams of fat, 6- 16 grams of sugar, 4 grams of fiber, and 9-16 grams of net carbs. These fully loaded nutrition shakes can be used as an energy boost, snack between meals, or meal replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7U5T_0acwIldU00
Madison Square Nutrition HoursPhoto courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Head over to Madison Square Nutrition at 132 East Washington Street in Madison to get yours today! I've been making my way down the summer menu, and you can't go wrong with any of them. Stay healthy, hydrate, and have a sweet summer, Madison!

Community Policy
Crystal Jackson

Crystal Jackson

Madison, GA
993
Followers
230
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned writer. She is the author of the Heart of Madison series and a volume of poetry entitled My Words Are Whiskey. Her work has been featured on Medium, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, The Good Men Project, and Elephant Journal. When she's not writing, you can find her traveling, paddle boarding, cycling, throwing axes badly but with terrifying enthusiasm, hiking, or curled up with her nose in a book in Madison, Georgia, where she lives with one puppy and two wild and wonderful children. Crystal writes about relationships, mental health, parenting, social justice, and more. Never miss an update. Subscribe to emails: https://crystaljacksonwriter.substack.com/

 https://www.crystaljacksonwriter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Vitamins C#Caffeine#Food Drink#Here Photo#B6#Beachin#Menuphoto#Vitamins A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
FDA
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Madison, GAPosted by
Crystal Jackson

Easy & Affordable Way to Support the Arts

Support the artsPhoto by Kai Oberhäuser on Unsplash. When we think of a patron of the arts, we likely think of a big donor who can afford to contribute large sums of money to an organization or a museum. While that is certainly one way to support the arts, it’s actually possible for any person to support art and artists. It’s not even difficult, time-consuming, or expensive, but the results can be powerful and have lasting effects.
Morgan County, GAPosted by
Crystal Jackson

Events in Rutledge: Summer Edition

Downtown Rutledge, GeorgiaPhoto by Crystal Jackson. There's a reason the town slogan for Rutledge is "Small But Special". Located in Morgan County near Madison, Georgia, Rutledge is home to Hard Labor Creek State Park and small--but special--summertime events. The town may seem little at first glance, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have big heart--and big plans for summer. Here are the events currently scheduled for July:
Posted by
Crystal Jackson

12 Reasons to Visit Paschal Orthodontics and Fix Your Smile at Any Age

As a child, I knew my family couldn't afford braces. Insurance wouldn't cover them, and even though I had substantial issues of both spacing and crowding, fixing my smile was outside of our budget. I learned to live with what was, and if I smiled less in pictures, it was better than feeling self-conscious about the way I looked. When I got older, I could have more easily afforded braces, but I felt like I was too old to get them. After all, no one I knew had adult braces, and as time went on, it seemed less likely that my smile would ever get fixed.
Georgia StatePosted by
Crystal Jackson

A Visit to Monticello, Georgia

Beauty is everywhere. You just have to be paying attention. As a visiting writer to the local high school, I take my extended lunch break to explore the town of Monticello, Georgia. It’s not big. It’s a dot on the map in the middle of Georgia. But I have a traveler’s mind, and I looked at it with interested eyes. I believe that if you don’t see the beauty, you aren’t paying attention.
Posted by
Crystal Jackson

10 Outside-the-Box Vacation Ideas For Any Budget

With COVID restrictions relaxing around the country, you may be considering your next vacation. While travel abroad remains limited, there are other options. Just when we feel like this will be yet another year where we’ll have to skip a vacation, there’s hope! There are so many affordable ways to vacation if we just think a little bit outside of the box.
Morgan County, GAPosted by
Crystal Jackson

Sweet Treats for Summer Days: Morgan County, GA

As Springtime makes way for Summer heat, we may be looking for a little relief. Cooling off with rising heat and humidity isn't easy, but luckily, Morgan County has plenty of places to source a sweet treat for summertime. From ice cream to snow cones to delicious desserts, Madison and nearby Rutledge will be serving up cool treats for hot days.