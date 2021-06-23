Order THESE Summer Drinks at Madison Square Nutrition

The summer menu is here! Photo courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Summer is officially here, and with Georgia's usual heat and humidity ahead, Madison residents will likely be looking to cool down. Look no further than Madison Square Nutrition for cool summer drinks perfect for these sultry summer months. You can support a small, woman-owned business while staying hydrated.

For those who haven't yet visited Madison Square Nutrition, there are four types of drinks on the menu: protein shakes, loaded teas, specialty drinks, and beauty drinks. I'll break down the ingredients below of the teas, specialty, and beauty drinks, but here's the special summer menu (and don't miss the secret menu items):

But first, tea Photo courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Loaded Teas

A 32-ounce loaded tea has no added sugar and contains green, black, and oolong tea for energy. It also contains ginseng and guarana for mental clarity, energy, and focus. It's 24 calories and 4 grams of carbs of deliciousness, and it contains aloe (intended to aid digestion) as well as Vitamins C, B6, and B12. Loaded teas come fully loaded with 200mg of caffeine.

Aloha Dream

cherry + pineapple

Beach Bum

coconut + pineapple + cherry

Beach Bum Photo courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Beach Daze

watermelon + pina colada

Coco Papaya

mango + coconut

Coco Papaya Photo courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Shack Life

melon + watermelon

Shark Bite

cherry + blue sour

Tropical Sunrise

lemonade + tropical fruit

Specialty Drinks

A 32-ounce specialty drink has 105-109 calories and 17 grams of protein. They contain no sugar but do have added biotin and collagen. It also contains 115mg of caffeine and 9 grams of carbs. With the added protein, a specialty drink can be a great way to hydrate before or even after a workout. This intended as a beauty drink with an added energy boost and isn't intended as a meal replacement.

Skinny Dippin'

peach + blue sour

Cool Cucumber Breeze

cucumber lime

Beauty Drinks

A 32-ounce beauty drink contains 39 calories and 6 grams of carbs. They have no added sugar but contain biotin, collagen, and 115mg of caffeine. They contain Vitamins A, B, C, and E, which support skincare and boost energy. They also contain ginseng and guarana for mental clarity, energy, and focus. Beauty drinks can promote healthy skin and hair and can even reduce signs of cellulite.

Beachin'

melon + blue sour

Mango Tango

mango + margarita + pineapple

Full Summer Menu Photo courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Shhh... Secret Summer Menu

For those in the know, Madison Square Nutrition has secret menu items. You won't find them on their menu, but just say the word, and they'll mix one up for you. These fan favorites change seasonally. Here are the super-secret summer menu items:

Secret Loaded Teas

Blue Lagoon

blue raspberry + coconut + pineapple

Miami Vice

strawberry + pina colada

Secret Specialty Tea

Yellowstone

peach + passion fruit

Secret Beauty Tea

Cabana Boy

coconut + banana + strawberry

Secret Shake

Mango Pineapple

So ... what's in a classic shake? Shakes include protein, carbs, fiber, high-quality soy, fruit sugar, and sucralose (FDA approved as a food sweetener). They also include sugar-free syrups, pudding mix, and real frozen fruit. Shakes contain 24 vitamins and minerals, Vitamins A, C, and E, and also have gluten-free options available. They contain 200-250 calories, 24-27 grams of protein, 4.5 grams of fat, 6- 16 grams of sugar, 4 grams of fiber, and 9-16 grams of net carbs. These fully loaded nutrition shakes can be used as an energy boost, snack between meals, or meal replacement.

Madison Square Nutrition Hours Photo courtesy of Reagan Wright of Madison Square Nutrition

Head over to Madison Square Nutrition at 132 East Washington Street in Madison to get yours today! I've been making my way down the summer menu, and you can't go wrong with any of them. Stay healthy, hydrate, and have a sweet summer, Madison!