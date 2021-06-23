1603 S Hayes Street , #1

Gorgeous townhouse - Meticulously taken care of by original owner! Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Open living room/dining room w/ a wood burning fireplace, opening up to a private patio overlooking mature trees.+- 1/2 bath on the+- living level w/ tons of storage space under the steps.+- Large master bedroom with lots of windows and closets.+- Jack & Jill bathroom with 2 double sinks and linen closet. Large second bedroom that gets morning sun. Separate laundry room w/ full washer & dryer.+- +-Lots of closet space and assigned parking space in front of the townhouse. Come and see- A real gem.+- Location is right across from Pentagon City Metro & Mall. Whole Foods, Post Office, Restaurants, Pentagon Row, Harris Teeter, CVS, Rite Aid - everything is in close proximity even National Airport!