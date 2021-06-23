Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

1603 S Hayes Street , #1

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous townhouse - Meticulously taken care of by original owner! Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Open living room/dining room w/ a wood burning fireplace, opening up to a private patio overlooking mature trees.+- 1/2 bath on the+- living level w/ tons of storage space under the steps.+- Large master bedroom with lots of windows and closets.+- Jack & Jill bathroom with 2 double sinks and linen closet. Large second bedroom that gets morning sun. Separate laundry room w/ full washer & dryer.+- +-Lots of closet space and assigned parking space in front of the townhouse. Come and see- A real gem.+- Location is right across from Pentagon City Metro & Mall. Whole Foods, Post Office, Restaurants, Pentagon Row, Harris Teeter, CVS, Rite Aid - everything is in close proximity even National Airport!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Real Estate
City
Hayes, VA
Local
Virginia Business
County
Arlington County, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Arlington County, VA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods##Windows#Washer Dryer#Post Office#Restaurants#Pentagon Row#Rite Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa continued to weaken Saturday night as it headed toward Florida, forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said the storm, a downgraded version of the first hurricane of the Atlantic's 2021 season, could hit the west coast of the state Tuesday as it slowed down slightly in the Caribbean.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy See...