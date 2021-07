The TinCaps' game Saturday night against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field was suspended due to weather with the score tied at 1 in the bottom of the third inning. The game will be resumed this afternoon at 12:05 p.m. and the teams will complete all nine innings. Half an hour after the conclusion of that game, Fort Wayne and South Bend will play the regularly scheduled game. Per Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders, the latter game is scheduled for only seven innings.