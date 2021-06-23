IKIN Showcases Holographic Solutions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Company will demonstrate 5G and IoT capabilities enabled through its RYZ™ mobile, ambient-light holographic capabilities. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / IKIN™, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, will showcase its RYZ holographic platform for mobile applications and 5G networks at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021. Taking place in Barcelona, Spain, June 28 through July 1, MWC is the premier global conference and exhibition for groundbreaking wireless technologies and solutions. IKIN will participate in the 4YFN (Four Years from Now) program and will have its RYZ holographic platform on display in Hall 2 Stand 2D22 throughout the exposition.www.dallassun.com