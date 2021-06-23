Clean Vision's Subsidiary Clean-Seas Signs Binding MOU with Plastic Waste-to-Energy Technology Group Global Green Int'l Investments; Companies Will Partner on Clean-Seas' US and International Clean Energy Initiatives to Address Projected $5

Leslie Buttorff, Founder of Panacea, To Lead Combined Companies as Chief Executive Officer. DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the 'Company') a leading supplier of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG), today announced the acquisition of Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff, in 2017 as a woman-owned business, which attracted $20 million in initial investments which were followed up with a $14 million in investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) during 2019, a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants also uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp and cannabis plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN. 22nd Century exchanged its Panacea preferred stock for a 11.6% stake in Exactus. Exactus Executive Chairman and media executive Larry Wert, will also remain on the Exactus board of directors and resigned as Executive Chairman.