Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Clean Vision's Subsidiary Clean-Seas Signs Binding MOU with Plastic Waste-to-Energy Technology Group Global Green Int'l Investments; Companies Will Partner on Clean-Seas' US and International Clean Energy Initiatives to Address Projected $5

dallassun.com
 10 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Global Green International Investments (GGII). Headquartered...

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Technology#Plastic Waste#Energy Company#Waste Plastic#Clean Vision#Ggii#Asian#Mckinsey And Company#Pyrolysis#Board#Clean Vision Ceo#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
Related
Energy Industryrdworldonline.com

Hydrogen energy storage at your service

For most people considering any large purchase, cost is a major consideration. But cost is balanced by value. What do they get out of the investment over the long haul? Is it worth it?. The same holds true for major investments in our energy system. And energy storage technologies are...
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations

Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ('Premiere') to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients.
Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse Next Week

It's The Company's Entrance Into The Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector With Solar Greenhouses Dedicated Primarily To Rooftop Farming. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming[1], today announced that within the next week it expects to launch its premiere self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply.
Businessdallassun.com

Exactus Joins with Panacea Life Sciences to Create Premier CBD Wellness Platform

Leslie Buttorff, Founder of Panacea, To Lead Combined Companies as Chief Executive Officer. DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the 'Company') a leading supplier of hemp-derived ingredients (CBD/CBG), today announced the acquisition of Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff, in 2017 as a woman-owned business, which attracted $20 million in initial investments which were followed up with a $14 million in investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) during 2019, a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants also uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp and cannabis plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN. 22nd Century exchanged its Panacea preferred stock for a 11.6% stake in Exactus. Exactus Executive Chairman and media executive Larry Wert, will also remain on the Exactus board of directors and resigned as Executive Chairman.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Comprehensive Report on MV Protection Relay Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2023 | ABB, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, SEL

According to the new market research report "MV Protection Relay Market by Type (Electromechanical & Static Relay, Digital & Numerical Relay), Connected Load (Feeder Lines, Transformers, and Motors), End-User (Utilities, Industrial, and Commercial & Institutional) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023″, The MV protection relay market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 860 million in 2018 to USD 1,115 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.33%. Expansion of transmission & distribution (T&D) networks and growth of the renewable sector are likely to drive the MV protection relay market.
Energy Industrycryptopotato.com

Use Of Green Energy For Bitcoin Mining Increased 52.2% in 2021, Report

The Bitcoin Mining Council, an organization created to promote the use of renewable energy in the Bitcoin mining industry, has released its first compendium on the state of the art of the mining industry. The Bitcoin Mining Council’s findings look promising at first glance. The report explains that sustainable energy...
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Nuclear energy faces hurdles to be included in clean energy investments

Nuclear energy has been excluded from the UK government's Green Financing Framework, while several EU Member States have written to the European Commission to oppose nuclear's inclusion in the bloc's green taxonomy. The UK's Green Financing Framework describes how the government plans to finance expenditures through the issuance of green...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

KKR partners with Crossover Energy to develop clean energy projects

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Buyout firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) said on Tuesday it would exclusively partner with renewable energy consultant Crossover Energy Partners to develop solar and wind power projects and energy storage systems in North America. Private equity firms are making a new investment push...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Crossover Energy Partners Teams Up With KKR To Accelerate The Clean Energy Transition

Crossover Energy Partners ("Crossover") today announced an exclusive relationship with KKR, one of the world's leading investment firms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005231/en/. Crossover Energy Partners' mission is to support renewable energy initiatives and decarbonization goals for large energy users by designing cost-effective and...
TrafficPosted by
NRDC

Clean Energy for Clean Transportation in India

India, the world’s fourth-largest renewables market and fifth-largest in automobile producer, is also the world’s third-largest oil importer. By transitioning to renewable energy powered electric vehicles, the country can save billions on energy imports, drastically improve air quality in India’s cities, while combating the climate crisis already impacting millions of Indians. Key policies enacted now can have a far-reaching impact in ushering a clean transportation era in the country.
California Stateetftrends.com

When It Comes to Clean Energy, California Is King

Broad-based renewable energy exchange traded funds, such as the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES), are moved by a variety of industries and geographies. On the geographic note, the renewable energy investment thesis is driven by both domestic and international forces – something the ACES roster taps into. In the U.S., many investors devote significant attention to how the federal government approaches renewable energy. That’s an important part of embracing a fund like ACES.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Clean Energy Fuels's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $10.97. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Opinion: Powering America forward to clean energy

For some time, many of us thought of climate change as something that might happen at some future date, in a faraway place, like Greenland maybe. However, as this month’s news headlines make clear, climate change is happening now and in our backyard. From Wyoming, reports on record-shattering heat; in...
Energy Industrygeorgiahealthnews.com

We need a call to action on clean energy

Here in the Southeast, natural gas is a fossil fuel that provides electricity for our homes and business. We use it daily to heat our homes in the winter, power our air conditioners in the summer and cook our food. In fact, natural gas accounts for 46 percent of our electricity in Georgia, compared to the national average of 34 percent. It affects the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat.
Energy IndustryMinneapolis Star Tribune

Midwest clean-energy business accelerator to launch in fall

Grid Catalyst, one of the first Midwest clean-energy business accelerators, will have its inaugural class of startups this fall. The accelerator will focus on demonstrating and expanding "solutions for northern climates." "Accelerator programs catalyze new leadership, investment, jobs and, in this case, advance positive climate action," said Grid Catalyst founder...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Global leaders to accelerate transition to clean energy

Bangkok [Thailand], June 26 (ANI): Annual investments of 35 billion dollars can bring electricity access for 759 million people who currently lack it and 25 billion dollars a year can help 2.6 billion people gain access to clean cooking between now and 2030, said delegates at the five-day UN ministerial meeting which concluded here on Friday.