Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Miles McBride's Draft Stock Rises at NBA Draft Combine

By Schuyler Callihan
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCeVX_0acwHzmd00

West Virginia guard Miles McBride announced at the end of the 2020-21 season that he would be entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft but leaving open the option to return to school.

At the time, McBride was considered an early-mid 2nd round pick which would likely mean he would return for his junior season. However, McBride has been putting on a show at pre-draft workouts and now at the NBA Draft Combine which has increased his draft stock.

According to Jonathan Giovany of DraftExpress on ESPN.com, McBride has now moved into the late portion of the 1st round. In Giovany's updated mock draft, he has McBride going 30th overall to the Utah Jazz.

If McBride receives feedback that he is a borderline first-round pick, there's still a decent chance that he would return. If that feedback says he could go a little earlier in the first round, say picks 15-22, then it would be wise for McBride to leave his name in the draft.

The combine will end on Sunday the 27th and then McBride will have until July 7th to withdraw his name from the draft and return to school. Things are about to get interesting in terms of McBride's decision, so buckle up and sit tight for the next week or so.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Community Policy
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
200
Followers
587
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#Draftexpress#Espn Com#The Utah Jazz#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportschatsports.com

Four star center Donovan Clingan commits to UConn men’s basketball

UConn Huskies men's basketball, Sammy Clingan, Dan Hurley, Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball, Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball, Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball, Bristol, Andre Drummond. UConn men’s basketball didn’t have to travel very far to add on to its 2022 recruiting class. Four star center Donovan Clingan, a Bristol, Connecticut...
NBAwholehogsports.com

How Moses Moody measured at the NBA Draft Combine

The NBA released official measurements of participants at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday. Here is a look at former Arkansas guard Moses Moody's measurements:. Moody’s 6.8% placed 12th out of 15 shooting guards measured. Tennessee’s Yves Pons is No. 1 among all participants at 4%. Hand length: 9...
NBAPosted by
LouisvilleReport

Carlik Jones Invited to NBA Draft Combine

CHICAGO - Following a standout performance at the 2021 NBA G League Elite Camp, former Louisville men's basketball guard Carlik Jones has received an invitation to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, he announced early Tuesday morning following the camp’s conclusion. Jones was one of 40 prospects invited to the camp,...
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Draft Combine: Schedule, top prospects

As the 2021 NBA playoffs rage on and the offseason draws closer, the league's eyes will shortly refocus on the 2021 NBA Draft and, in turn, the NBA draft combine. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 combine was shortened and held virtually. This time around, team personnel will be back in the gym to evaluate prospects in person. Here's everything you'll need to know to watch and follow along with the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Day'Ron Sharpe Trains Before NBA Draft Combine

One-and-done North Carolina big man Day'Ron Sharpe is putting in some last-minute work ahead of the NBA Combine from June 21-27. In a video posted to his Instagram, Sharpe performs various drills, appearing like he's added muscle and become more capable from the three-point line since he last suited up for the Tar Heels in March.
NBAPosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Guard Duane Washington Invited To NBA Draft Combine

Ohio State senior guard Duane Washington has received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine after a strong performance at the G League Elite Camp over the weekend. The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound Washington averaged 15.5 points, 1.5 assists and 1.0 rebounds in two games at the camp, which took place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. His team won both games and he finished with overall plus-minus of +27.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Isaiah Jackson withdraws from NBA Draft Combine

Kentucky forward Isaiah Jackson has withdrawn from the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Jackson, along with UK teammate Brandon Boston Jr., were among the 69 players to receive invitations to the event, which will take place June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The NBA Draft Combine is...
NBABleacher Report

Latest Buzz Ahead of 2021 NBA Draft Combine

The G League last week announced 40 players will attend its Elite Camp, and the NBA announced 69 prospects will appear at the draft combine. The general feeling from scouts was that the lists were thorough without any notable snubs. Some did decline to attend the combine, including projected No....
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins receives invitation to NBA draft combine

Maryland Terps guard Aaron Wiggins on Monday reportedly received an invitation to compete in the NBA draft combine, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Wiggins was among 40 prospects to attend the G League Elite Camp over the weekend in Chicago, Illinois. He averaged 13 points, two rebounds and 1.5 assists on 59% shooting from the field, including 50% from 3-point range, in two scrimmage games.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Draft 2021: Updated Prospect Big Board Heading into Scouting Combine

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft via the draft lottery. And there shouldn't be much suspense regarding who they're going to take with that selection. Cade Cunningham, a 6'8" guard who excelled in his lone season at Oklahoma State,...
NBAwhopam.com

Former WKU star Bassey at NBA Draft combine

WNKY-Bowling Green reports former WKU standout Charles Bassey has been invited to the 2021 NBA Draft combine. The event is underway today and lasts through Sunday. Bassey-who is forgoing his senior season- averaged 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game last season for the Hilltoppers.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Vols taking part in NBA draft combine

Three University of Tennessee men’s basketball players are taking part in the NBA draft combine at Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois. Yves Pons, Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer are three of 69 players taking part at the combine this week. The Volunteers were one of only five...
NBAksl.com

Neemias Queta measures out as biggest player at NBA draft combine

Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) protects the ball during the first half of a first round game against Texas Tech in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (Doug McSchooler, Associated Press) — LOGAN — If he has nothing else going for him, former Utah State center Neemias Queta has one thing, as determined by the NBA draft combine: He's the biggest player available.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 NBA Draft: 20 most interesting college prospects at draft combine

63 NCAA Basketball players will converge on Chicago this weekend for the 2021 NBA Draft combine. The NBA recently announced the 69 players that will attend the 2021 Microsoft Draft Combine from June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Of those players, 63 are from the collegiate ranks while the other invitees either are international prospects or played for the G-League Ignite.
NBAcachevalleydaily.com

Neemias Queta set to participate in NBA Draft Combine on Monday

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s Neemias Queta will be one of just 69 players in the world that is anticipated to showcase his skills when the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine begins on Monday, June 21, in Chicago. Queta is the only player from the Mountain West that was extended an invitation to participate.