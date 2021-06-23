Miles McBride's Draft Stock Rises at NBA Draft Combine

West Virginia guard Miles McBride announced at the end of the 2020-21 season that he would be entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft but leaving open the option to return to school.

At the time, McBride was considered an early-mid 2nd round pick which would likely mean he would return for his junior season. However, McBride has been putting on a show at pre-draft workouts and now at the NBA Draft Combine which has increased his draft stock.

According to Jonathan Giovany of DraftExpress on ESPN.com, McBride has now moved into the late portion of the 1st round. In Giovany's updated mock draft, he has McBride going 30th overall to the Utah Jazz.

If McBride receives feedback that he is a borderline first-round pick, there's still a decent chance that he would return. If that feedback says he could go a little earlier in the first round, say picks 15-22, then it would be wise for McBride to leave his name in the draft.

The combine will end on Sunday the 27th and then McBride will have until July 7th to withdraw his name from the draft and return to school. Things are about to get interesting in terms of McBride's decision, so buckle up and sit tight for the next week or so.

