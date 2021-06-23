Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

HeyPal(TM) Achieves Top 10 Rank in 25 Countries Among iOS Education Apps During First Week of Global Launch

dallassun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms to disrupt conventional industries, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ App achieved Top 10 rank among iOS Education Apps in 25 countries over the past week. According to data from https://appfigures.com/, the newly released social messaging platform for language exchange also reached Top 25 rank among Education Apps in 40 countries, and ranked as high as #46 in the US which placed HeyPal™ right between Rosetta Stone Language Learning App and PBS Kids Education Games App.

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Mobile App#Language Learning#Tm#Nebula Software Corp#Heypal App#Https Appfigures Com#Social Messaging Platform#Pbs#K J Growth#Growth Campaigns#Winquik Heypal#Twitter#Rebel Blockchain Inc#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

Triton Digital Releases Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for April 2021

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, released its monthly Webcast Metrics Global Ranker as well as its regional US, LATAM, and EMEA Streaming Rankers for April 2021. Triton’s rankers provide insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks around the world for the month of April.
RetailHouston Chronicle

DesignRush Reveals The Best eCommerce Experts to Hire in 2021 [Q2 Rankings]

DesignRush issued the quarterly list of the top eCommerce companies that help businesses build, design, and optimize eCommerce websites and marketing strategies. eCommerce sales are estimated to reach 18.1% of global retail sales in 2021. As more businesses setup their eCommerce platforms, experts predict that the industry will continue to grow as it did in the last five years.
Internetmartechseries.com

Top MarTech Platforms that are Enabling Better Instagram Marketing for B2B Teams

2021 has been quite a year with MarTech and one thing is clear – the market is only set to grow. Research from Gartner, conducted right before the pandemic in 2020 revealed that marketing technology continued to be one of the largest portions of a company’s entire annual budget. And despite the economic disruption caused by Covid-19, the pandemic sparked rapid digital transformation for many businesses.
Businessdallassun.com

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Economyaithority.com

Keystone Academic Solutions and Educations Media Group (EMG) Announce Merger to Become the Leading Global Online Resource for Prospective Higher Education Students

The newly merged company will be called Keystone Education Group, with annual unique student user traffic exceeding 110 million. Keystone Academic Solutions and EMG – Educations Media Group (“EMG”) announced that they are merging to form the Keystone Education Group (“KEG”), with combined revenues of more than USD $50 million.
San Diego, CAdallassun.com

WithHealth is Poised to Help Film, Television and Streaming Services as SAG-AFTRA Extends Covid-19 Guidelines Indefinitely

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the 'Company'), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce that it will continue to actively work with productions to ensure that they are meeting current SAG-AFTRA guidelines successfully and with minimal interruption or strain on their talent, crew, employees, and budgets.
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
MarketsWPBeginner

14 Best Market Research Tools in 2021 (w/ Free Options)

Are you looking for the best market research tools?. Market research tools can help simplify your research process and make it easy to collect, analyze, and put customer and market data to use. In this article, we’ll share the best market research tools for your business, so you can make...
Businessdallassun.com

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...
Marketsdallassun.com

Non-Fungible Defi (NFD): The Best of NFT and Defi in One Platform

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Recently, Non-Fungible DeFi (NFD) launches the best Non-Fungible DeFi protocol with one of the highest yield farming in the industry. Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) hype this bull season has exceeded and overshadowed most of the phenomenon. Every bull cycle a new use case from the crypto world attracts global attention and NFT was the one this bull season. It had attracted the attention of mainstream celebrities, sports superstars, musicians, and artists alike. Mainstream artists and celebrities are ditching traditional auction houses to go the NFT way. Similarly, Defi is another crypto use case that has soared in popularity within one year of launch and turned into a multi-billion dollar industry because of the passive income opportunities that it offers. Non-Fungible Defi (NFD) is a new coming of age platform that combines the best of the NFT marketplace and defi opportunities in a secure network.
Cell Phonestelecompetitor.com

Go Kinetic is Windstream’s Updated Customer Portal and Mobile App

Windstream has renamed and upgraded its Kinetic MyWIN online account management tool and mobile app, which now is called Go Kinetic. The company says that the redesigned platform is more customizable and enables users to access, manage and update their account from anywhere. Among Go Kinetic’s features is the ability to view and pay bills online, participate in live chat, track order and support requests, manage WiFi passwords and receive information on special offers. The mobile app is available at the Google Play Store, the App Store or at my.gokinetic.com.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.
Cell Phonesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Study Buddy Education Looks To Launch Two Educational Apps In 195 Countries Across Seven Continents In The World To Help Students And Teachers Who Were Affected By The Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / It has been a year since the pandemic stormed the world and took over the lives of the everyday hard-working citizens in each country and has put every student and teacher in the world outside of school making learning a barrier and making technological resources hard to obtain.
Cell Phonespocketgamer.com

Mobile Charts: Top 10 best paid games for iPhone and iPad (iOS) in 2021

There are tons of games on the AppStore, with more added each week - so it can be hard to keep up with the best games that you should be taking a look at! To help aid you in your mission to play more games, we have dedicated ourselves to keeping a list of the top, up-to-date, paid games out on the AppStore.
Computersfoxbangor.com

Become a Master of All Things Google with This Lesson Plan

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. You may think you’re familiar with the ins and outs of the Google-verse, but you really aren’t … not until you take us up on this detailed rundown, that is. It’s called The 2021 Ultimate...
YogaPosted by
SlashGear

World Health Organization launches free yoga app on Android and iOS

The World Health Organization has launched a new app called mYoga that gives anyone who has an Android or iOS device free access to yoga workouts. The app was launched as a joint initiative with the International Telecommunications Union, according to the agency, which tapped BeHe@lthy BeMobile to develop the product.