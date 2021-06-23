Net Operating Loss Policies in the OECD

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a country committed to transparency, cooperation and high levels of compliance with international standards, the Government of Bermuda joined the Statement on a new framework for international taxation arising from the OECD ('Inclusive Framework') meeting of July 1, 2021, and looks forward to supporting its ongoing technical discussions ahead of the meeting of G20 Finance Ministers in October 2021. Bermuda has been actively involved in ongoing discussions relating to this initiative to present positions that reflect the national interest and that of our various stakeholders. As part of that approach, we recognised the need to join with other members of the Inclusive Framework to reach this position supported by a significant majority of the membership.