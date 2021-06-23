Net Operating Loss Policies in the OECD

A recent study from the Pew Research Center showed that 53% of people in 20 countries feel that artificial intelligence has been a good thing for society. While over half the world’s population has a positive view of AI, this means that one in every three people in these countries are concerned about the impacts AI can have on society. How do we ensure that AI is trustworthy and its benefits are shared by all? As the statistics show, while there is incremental improvement, there is still a level of hesitancy and suspicion towards AI among the citizens around the world.