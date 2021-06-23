Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

ASC Public Art Funding: Who Gets It and How?

By Ryan Pitkin
qcnerve.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in April, I received an email from the Arts & Science Council that grabbed my attention, stating that Los Angeles-based artist Nova Jiang had been selected to create public art for the planned Mecklenburg County Northeast Community Resource Center, which will serve county residents in northeast Charlotte. The commissioning budget, which includes the artist’s fee, design, engineering, fabrication and installation costs, was worth $451,350.

qcnerve.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Public Art#Charmeck#National L Perspectives#Rec Centers#Asc Public Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Housing
Related
Businessbeckersasc.com

Who leads the 5 biggest ASC management companies?

Here are the top executives of the five biggest ASC management companies:. 1. United Surgical Partners International (Addison, Texas):. Brett Brodnax is president and CEO. He joined USPI in 1999 and previously served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Owen Morris has been USPI's CFO...
Charlotte, TXPleasanton Express

Funds upgrade Charlotte Public Library

After years of waiting, the Charlotte Public Library is settled inside the old United Methodist Church. Twenty years ago, Tracy Mueller made a generous donation to all five Atascosa County libraries and Charlotte’s funds have been sitting in an account until the city purchased the building three years ago. Since...
Texas Statebeckersasc.com

How a management transition facilitated growth for one Texas ASC

Transitioning to a new management company gave one Texas ASC the opportunity to focus on growth. Missty Pearson, administrator of Fish Pond Surgery Center in Waco, Texas, joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Centers Podcast'' to discuss how her center is focusing on growth. This is an excerpt. Download the full episode...
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

29 new ASCs in June

Becker's ASC Review reported on 29 ASCs opened or announced in June. 1. SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital is breaking ground on a $20 million ASC this fall. 2. Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty ASC, opened in Waxahachie. 3. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center started construction on its...
Small Businessutahbusiness.com

How to seamlessly obtain funding

When CEOs are preparing to seek funding, it is easy to feel like there is more questions than answers. A CFO can be a key partner in answering those questions—or an expensive asset, offering more confusion than solutions. 79 percent of investors hold the CEO accountable for financial errors. A...
beckersasc.com

How 4 ASC leaders recruit and retain physicians

Physician recruitment is critical for ASC growth as surgeries continue to shift outpatient. Four ASC leaders who joined Becker's Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, hosted June 8-17, discussed strategies in physician recruitment. Editor's note: This piece was edited lightly for clarity and brevity.
Healthhealio.com

BLOG: ABCs and XYZs of ASCs

ASCs are a great opportunity for most orthopedic groups, but the legal issues have the potential to seem overwhelming. In fact, the legal barriers to ASCs are often less imposing than people expect, though there are some surprising potential traps. Many people worry about the Medicare antikickback statute and its...
Economyschneiderdowns.com

ASC 842, Leases – Proposed Discount Rate Updates for Non-Public Entities

The advent of ASC 842 on leases brought with it considerable changes to the way companies accounted for leases. On June 16, 2021, the FASB released a proposed ASU for comment that seeks to simplify the standard for non-public entities, as well as produce some cost savings. The proposed ASU currently under review focuses on enhancing the uses of the risk-free rate practical expedient.
Jobsbeckersasc.com

26 ASCs hiring administrators

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring at least nine administrators nationally. Here's a roundup of ASCs hiring administrators, using LinkedIn's Job Search tool and Indeed. This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add a job listing, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com. 1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Amsurg is hiring...
Economyaccountingtoday.com

ASC 842: Get ahead of the deadlines with the right approach

Lessons learned from public company and earlier private company implementation projects demonstrate that the ASC 842 lease accounting standard often requires more effort than originally anticipated. Most companies significantly underestimated the complexity associated with implementing ASC 842. They started late; they did not assign enough resources; and they didn’t allocate enough budget. A recent KPMG survey found that the cost of lease accounting projects increased at 62% of companies over the prior 12 months.
Economybeckersasc.com

How 3 ASCs manage their revenue cycle

ASCs have long faced challenges in collecting reimbursement, making it critical for centers to streamline their revenue cycle management. Here's how three ASCs are handling revenue cycle management:. 1. The Surgical Clinic, a multispecialty ASC in Nashville, Tenn., manages its revenue cycle through a third-party organization while everything else is...
Healthbeckersasc.com

How ASCs should think about direct-to-employer contracting: 4 experts weigh in

Employers are increasingly exploring direct contracting options for orthopedic care, which can provide an additional revenue stream for ASCs as commercial payers continue to reduce reimbursement rates and narrow their networks. During Becker's 18th Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, four experts discussed...
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

The ASC-hospital power shift: Who will win the next 3-5 years?

In 2020, more complex surgeries rapidly moved into ASCs as hospitals were overburdened with COVID-19 cases. Some surgery centers forged deeper relationships with local hospitals when these cases transitioned, while other hospitals saw ASCs as fiercer competition. Stephen Hochschuler, MD, co-founder of Texas Back Institute in Plano; David Rothbart, MD,...
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

Competing with deep hospital pockets: How ASC leaders can leverage employment

Hospitals have robust budgets, making it difficult for many ASCs to offer competitive salaries. But they can make up for this by fostering a positive workplace culture and providing incentives, ASC leaders say. Job satisfaction hinges on good leadership, Greg DeConciliis, CASC, administrator of Boston Out-Patient Surgical Suites, told Becker's...
Industrybeckersasc.com

10 ASC administrators to know + their thoughts on the ASC industry

From industry threats to handling expansion, these 10 administrators recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about their thoughts on the ASC industry. 1. Tracy Helmer, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Seven Hills ASC in Las Vegas, a multispecialty ASC with a catheterization lab. Here are his thoughts on the...
Businessbeckersasc.com

'ASCs could fail with inflation taking hold': How ASCs can remain profitable

As Medicare reimbursements shift in the next two to four years, some ASC executives are concerned about how ASCs can remain profitable amid inflation. Ron Blair, chairman of Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America, spoke to Becker's ASC Review on how reimbursement policy changes will affect ASCs and how supply chain is hurting profitability.
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

6 recently accredited ASCs

Two ASCs received the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care's Kershner KI award. Here are six centers recently accredited or awarded:. 1. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center received Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program accreditation in May. The center's administrator spoke with Becker's ASC Review about the MBSQIT accreditation process.