10 Bubble Tea Shops in Metro Detroit to Get Your Fix

Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, and Sonic recently announced they’re offering new drinks based on bubble tea. But bubble tea, or boba, is hardly a new phenomenon. The drink traces its roots to Taiwan in the 1980s, before taking the United States by storm more than a decade ago with its range of textures. In Michigan, Ann Arbor just can’t get enough of bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, or boba juice) with shops opening and closing with regularity. Metro Detroit likes to get its fix, too, with long lines in Ferndale, and new stores in Plymouth and Dearborn in the last year.