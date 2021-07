Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story has confirmed the release date for its upcoming second season with a new trailer! Following the end of the first season of this new spin-off for the massively popular Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise last Spring, it was announced that a second season was in the works. During the 10th Anniversary celebration for the franchise earlier this year, Studio SHAFT had announced that the second season was currently slated for a release later this Summer. Now we've gotten a concrete date for Season 2's premiere this July.