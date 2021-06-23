Jericho Energy Ventures Applauds Latest Clean Hydrogen Push From US Policymakers
Company Plans Further Investments in High-Growth Hydrogen Generation and Application Technologies. NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FRA:JLM0)(OTC Pink:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company'), focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, is pleased to support recent statements by U.S. policymakers heightening the importance of, and focus on, green hydrogen in their energy policies.