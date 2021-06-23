The bumper booking guide to the Balearic Islands: where to stay and what to do

The Balearic Islands are gearing up for an influx of tourists this week as they officially join the UK’s “green list” for quarantine-free travel.Thousands of Britons are expected to descend on the tourism hotspots of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca over the next week, in a boost for summer holidays.In last Thursday’s traffic light update, the Balearics were added to the green register, alongside Madeira and Malta. The rules came into force at 4am on Wednesday, and anybody who arrives into the UK after this date isn’t required to self-isolate.However, the Balearics have not gone “full” green: they have been placed...