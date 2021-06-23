Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Featured In July 4th Issue of Social Life

Celsion GmbH will manage current and future cancer studies with Thermo D ox ®. Celsion continues its strategic focus on the development of GEN-1 and PLACCINE. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that its new wholly owned subsidiary, Celsion GmbH, will manage all current and future investigator-sponsored development of ThermoDox ®, the Company's proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin. Andreas Voss, M.D., a leading oncology researcher, has been named Managing Director of Celsion GmbH and will step down from Celsion's board of directors later this year to head the subsidiary, which is based in Zug, Switzerland.