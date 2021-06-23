Cancel
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Featured In July 4th Issue of Social Life

 11 days ago

A Feature Article In Social Life Magazine, The Luxury Magazine For The Hamptons. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage (https://chucksvintageoriginal.com), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, that has opened a new retail location in New York City at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128 as of 5/21/2021, today announced there will be a full two page layout titled: 'Chuck's Vintage Meets Gotham.'

Business
TheStreet

Totally Green Inc. Terminates Further Discussion With Yushangmei

HONG KONG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) announced that discussions regarding a potential combination with Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd. have been ended as the parties were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms. Parkson Yip, Chief Financial Officer of TLGN said, "We intend to continue...
Business

Delta Announces AGM Results

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.
Energy Industry

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations

Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ('Premiere') to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients.
Real Estate
TheStreet

BBX Capital Real Estate, A Subsidiary Of BBX Capital, Inc., Announces The Sale Of Altis Grand At The Preserve

BBX Capital Real Estate ("BBXRE"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB), today announced that its Altis Grand at The Preserve joint venture, which was sponsored by The Altman Companies, had completed the sale of Altis Grand at The Preserve, its 350-unit multifamily apartment community located in Odessa, Florida. As a result of the transaction, BBXRE received a cash distribution of approximately $5.8 million from the joint venture and expects to recognize equity earnings from its investment in the venture of approximately $4.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Cancer

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.
Business

CanaFarma Announces the Upcoming Resignation of CEO David Lonsdale

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the 'Company' or 'CanaFarma') announces that David Lonsdale will be resigning as CEO of the Company effective August 15th, 2021. David joined the Company in March 2019 to assist in taking the Company public, which was...
Jacksonville, FL

Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc.(OTC PINK:DROP), The company is pleased to announce Kustomeroo is coming as part of Fuse Science, Inc (DROP). David Delke founder of Kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.
Business
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc.

If you own J. Alexander's shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:. https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jax Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. WeissLaw LLP...
Business

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 8th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today announced that Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 8, 2021.
New York City, NY
TheStreet

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse Next Week

New York, New York, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming 1, today announced that within the next week it expects to launch its premiere self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply.
Business

Freedom Holding Corp. Subsidiaries' S&P Global Rating Raised

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the 'Company') today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on Company subsidiaries JSC Freedom Finance, a Kazakhstan corporation, and LLC Investment Company Freedom Finance, a Russian limited liability company, to 'B' from 'B-' accompanied by stable outlooks. At the same time, S&P affirmed its 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings on both entities and raised its Kazakhstan national scale rating on JSC Freedom Finance to 'kzBB+' from 'kzBB'. S&P also affirmed its 'B-/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and 'kzBB' Kazakhstan national scale rating on JSC Bank Freedom Finance Kazakhstan, a Kazakhstan corporation, accompanied by a positive outlook on the long-term rating.
Business

GoldCann International Inc. Announces Acquisition of Land in Mexico for Cannabis Extraction and Production Facility, Through its Mexican Subsidiary

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Goldcann International Inc. ("Goldcann" or the "Company"), a Canadian corporation headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is announcing the acquisition by its Mexican subsidiary, Goldcann S.A. de C.V., of 14,000 square meters of land near Mazatlan, on the Pacific coast of Mexico. The company is also announcing today its intention to manufacture cannabidiol (CBD) oil and other health and wellness products for the Mexican retail market.
Business
The Associated Press

Ault Global Holdings Names Christopher K. Wu Executive Vice President of Alternative Investments of the Company and as the President of Ault Alliance, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “ Company ”), announced it has hired Christopher K. Wu to fill the new position of Executive Vice President of Alternative Investments of the Company and the President of Ault Alliance, Inc., one of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries. Mr. Wu will report to the Company’s CEO, William B. Horne.
Medical & Biotech
TheStreet

Celsion Corporation Establishes Wholly Owned Subsidiary To Manage Investigator-Sponsored Development Of ThermoDox®

Celsion GmbH will manage current and future cancer studies with Thermo D ox ®. Celsion continues its strategic focus on the development of GEN-1 and PLACCINE. LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that its new wholly owned subsidiary, Celsion GmbH, will manage all current and future investigator-sponsored development of ThermoDox ®, the Company's proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin. Andreas Voss, M.D., a leading oncology researcher, has been named Managing Director of Celsion GmbH and will step down from Celsion's board of directors later this year to head the subsidiary, which is based in Zug, Switzerland.
Business

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. Announces Record Revenue

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ('LVGI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce today that its subsidiary Rokin, Inc. ('Rokin') has achieved record revenue for the month of May, 2021.
Stocks

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / PhoneX Holdings, Inc. f/k/a uSell.com, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:PXHI), today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $1,000,000 of the Company's common stock. The share repurchases may...
Business

Alkame Holdings Inc. Begins Shipping PPE to Aladyn

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase order for a truckload of Alkame branded premium hand sanitizer and is now shipping its finished product to Aladyn Protection Services LLC. 'This is...
Business
The Press

Platinum Equity and Multi-Color Corporation Logos

Platinum Equity To Sell Multi-Color Corporation To CD&R. LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platinum Equity announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to sell Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), a global leader in label solutions, to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.