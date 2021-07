New York, NY — Caribbean artist Moyann releases a fresh new track called “Vanilla” just in time for summer. “Vanilla” is the ideal follow-up to her recent hit “Not Limit” that debuted earlier this year. The latter is a song featuring dancehall darling Shenseea, and it picked up some significant steam. The two of them came up with the idea while in the studio as an embodiment of setting sights on big things. They worked with producer DJ Frass on the project, who helped fine-tune the concept and overall sound.