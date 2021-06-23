Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Babe Ruth League Players Gain Access to Online Version of Binovi Touch

dallassun.com
 11 days ago

Leveling up game-time skills with proven neuro-visual technology. TORONTO, ON & NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Binovi Technologies Corp. (Binovi) (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) is pleased to introduce Binovi Touch to the more than 800,000 Babe Ruth League families across 3,000 leagues, led by approximately 3,500 coaches across the country, through a web-based version of the product. This online version emulates several of the featured protocols available within the physical Binovi Touch hardware, designed to improve vision and cognitive performance among athletes, organizers, coaches, and umpires. Binovi is recognized as the official vision training partner for Babe Ruth League.

www.dallassun.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Store#Baseball Players#Visn#Company#Binovi Touch Elite#Ecommerce#Baberuthleague Org#Binovi Technologies Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSdallassun.com

Evolv Technology to Provide a Safer, Frictionless Fan Experience at New State-of-the-Art Lower.com Field, Home of MLS Team Columbus Crew

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2021 / Evolv Technology, the leader in weapons detection screening, today announced that Lower.com Field, will launch with its artificial intelligence-based system, Evolv Express®. Lower.com Field is a new $313.9 million stadium with the fan experience at the center of its design. The new state-of-the-art stadium was designed to transform the fan experience throughout their visit, starting with security. As supporters enter the stadium, they will experience enhanced safety and a free-flowing screening system by walking through at the pace of life. It is anticipated that more than 20,000 supporters will be screened prior to entering the downtown Columbus, Ohio venue, which is set to open at full capacity this Saturday, July 3, when the Columbus Crew hosts the New England Revolution for the venue's inaugural match.
Economyktwb.com

Austrian online tutoring startup GoStudent gains valuation boost

BERLIN (Reuters) – Austrian online tutoring startup GoStudent has raised 205 million euros ($244 million) in new funding to reach a valuation of 1.4 billion euros, it said on Tuesday, as the business benefits from the pandemic-induced explosion in remote learning. GoStudent said it will use the funds from investors...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

TVBET: The mobile share of online gambling revenues to touch 60% by 2025

The use of mobile devices for gambling is undoubtedly showing no signs of slowing down in the next few years. But as technology develops even further, and more players opt for hand-held devices rather than the more ‘traditional’ desktop counterpart, Vlad Horianskyi – chief marketing officer at TVBET – has advised both bookmakers and casinos to pay considerably more attention to the development of mobile products.
Businessdallassun.com

CanaFarma Announces the Upcoming Resignation of CEO David Lonsdale

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the 'Company' or 'CanaFarma') announces that David Lonsdale will be resigning as CEO of the Company effective August 15th, 2021. David joined the Company in March 2019 to assist in taking the Company public, which was...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to View Version History in Microsoft Excel Online

If you’ve ever opened a spreadsheet to discover that you made an error and saved the file, then you know how aggravating this can be. With Microsoft Excel for the web, you can review your version history and restore or download a previous version. This is useful whether you’re the...
Businessdallassun.com

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...
San Diego, CAdallassun.com

WithHealth is Poised to Help Film, Television and Streaming Services as SAG-AFTRA Extends Covid-19 Guidelines Indefinitely

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the 'Company'), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce that it will continue to actively work with productions to ensure that they are meeting current SAG-AFTRA guidelines successfully and with minimal interruption or strain on their talent, crew, employees, and budgets.
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Corporate Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a new corporate presentation is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0316E_1-2021-7-2.pdf. Enquiries:. About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company...
Economydallassun.com

Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Geochemical Sampling at Letain Nickel Cobalt Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ('MLD' or the 'Company') (TSXV:DIA)(FKT:M85) is pleased to announce a team of geologists has completed geochemical sampling over an area 100m by 300m at the main zone at the Letain Nickel Cobalt Project, Dease Lake British Columbia. The exploration team arrived by helicopter June 28th and acquired 10 geochemical samples over 1m sections.
Businessdallassun.com

Delta Announces AGM Results

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) With reference to regulatory release 'Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement' dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the 'Company') hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations

Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ('Premiere') to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients.
Jacksonville, FLdallassun.com

Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc.(OTC PINK:DROP), The company is pleased to announce Kustomeroo is coming as part of Fuse Science, Inc (DROP). David Delke founder of Kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

More WWE Employees Let Go From The Company

Down they go as well. WWE has been in the middle of a huge shakeup as of late as the company has been going through a number of personnel changes. While the changes to the active roster get the most attention, there have been several moves made behind the scenes as well. This includes a good many people being let go from the company, and now more can be added to the list.
Educationwhtc.com

Austrian online tutoring startup GoStudent gains valuation boost

BERLIN (Reuters) – Austrian online tutoring startup GoStudent has raised 205 million euros ($244 million) in new funding to reach a valuation of 1.4 billion euros, it said on Tuesday, as the business benefits from the pandemic-induced explosion in remote learning. GoStudent said it will use the funds from investors...
Economykelo.com

Austrian online tutoring startup GoStudent gains valuation boost

BERLIN (Reuters) – Austrian online tutoring startup GoStudent has raised 205 million euros ($244 million) in new funding to reach a valuation of 1.4 billion euros, it said on Tuesday, as the business benefits from the pandemic-induced explosion in remote learning. GoStudent said it will use the funds from investors...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Austrian Online Tutoring Startup GoStudent Gains Valuation Boost

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austrian online tutoring startup GoStudent has raised 205 million euros ($244 million) in new funding to reach a valuation of 1.4 billion euros, it said on Tuesday, as the business benefits from the pandemic-induced explosion in remote learning. GoStudent said it will use the funds from investors...