Babe Ruth League Players Gain Access to Online Version of Binovi Touch

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2021 / Evolv Technology, the leader in weapons detection screening, today announced that Lower.com Field, will launch with its artificial intelligence-based system, Evolv Express®. Lower.com Field is a new $313.9 million stadium with the fan experience at the center of its design. The new state-of-the-art stadium was designed to transform the fan experience throughout their visit, starting with security. As supporters enter the stadium, they will experience enhanced safety and a free-flowing screening system by walking through at the pace of life. It is anticipated that more than 20,000 supporters will be screened prior to entering the downtown Columbus, Ohio venue, which is set to open at full capacity this Saturday, July 3, when the Columbus Crew hosts the New England Revolution for the venue's inaugural match.