A+E Networks has acquired a 35% stake in the Canadian production banner Reel One, a majority-owned subsidiary of Newen, which is itself owned by France’s TF1 Group. Headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, London and Buenos Aires, Reel One was founded in 2001 by Tom Berry and acquired by Newen in 2019. The company has become a key purveyor of TV film production and licensing in North America and overseas, with nearly 100 television titles produced per year.