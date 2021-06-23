VegasWINNERS executes Affiliate Agreements with Licensed Sports Wagering Operators; Rush Street Interactive, BetMGM and Unibet

Sports wagering is officially legal in Deadwood as of July 1, but it’s unlikely you’ll be able to place bets for several months. “There’s been a lot of interest and I suspect there will be at least 10 of the gaming properties here in Deadwood that will open with sports wagering,” said Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director, Mike Rodman. “Sports wagering service providers can start submitting their applications to be licensed in South Dakota. And that’s the first step in getting sports wagering moving forward here in South Dakota.”