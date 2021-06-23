Baristas Files Additional Financial Disclosure Statement Critical to Upgrading OTC Markets Designation

Cancel
SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK:BCCI) has filed additional updated financials on OTC Markets www.otcmarkets.com . The latest filing is critical in a series of filings that the company has begun filing as it prepares to upgrade its designation on the OTC Markets.

Jacksonville, FLdallassun.com

Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc.(OTC PINK:DROP), The company is pleased to announce Kustomeroo is coming as part of Fuse Science, Inc (DROP). David Delke founder of Kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.
EconomyBusiness Insider

NG Energy Announces Filing of Annual and Q1 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (together, the "Financial Statements"), related management discussion and analysis (together, the "MD&A") and officer certificates on www.sedar.com, as required by the applicable Canadian Securities laws.
Financial ReportsFrontiersman

BellRock Brands Announces Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

DENVER, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual and interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Filings") and the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Interim Filings"), respectively. At this time, the Company cannot confirm the anticipated filing date, but the Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings as soon as possible. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Centaurus Provides Fourth Update on 2020 Annual Financial Statement Filings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQB: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"). As previously stated in the Company's press releases dated April 26, 2020 and May 4, 2021, the Company will be delayed in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Filings") and the Company applied for and was granted a management cease trade order in respect of the delayed Annual Filings (the "MCTO") by the Alberta Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the CEO and CFO of the Company from trading in the Company's securities for so long as there are filings that are outstanding under applicable securities laws. The MCTO does not affect the ability of the general investing public to trade in the Company's listed common shares.
Phoenix, AZdallassun.com

Hiru Corp. Announces OTC Markets has Removed the Caveat Emptor

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Hiru Corp. (the 'Company' or 'HIRU')(OTC PINK:HIRU) - HIRU is pleased to announce today that the OTC Markets Group, Inc. ('OTC Markets') has removed the Caveat Emptor warning from the OTC Markets website that had been previously associated with the company's ticker symbol. This Caveat Emptor removal is a direct result of a concerted effort to update the company's financial records.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ('Zinc8' or the 'Company') (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) announces that its common shares trading on the OTC Markets will begin trading under the symbol ZAIRF at the market open, June 28, 2021. The Company effected the OTC Markets symbol...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

IEH Corporation Provides Update on Completion of Financial Statements and SEC Filings

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / IEH Corporation (OTC PINK:IEHC). IEH Corporation announced today that it does not expect to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31 2021 on a timely basis, as previously anticipated. The report is due under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended on June 29, 2021. Further, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2020, September 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020 have not yet been completed.
Seattle, WAdallassun.com

Baristas Submits Annual Report to OTC Markets for Review - Gets Closer to Upgrade

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK:BCCI) has completed and filed to OTC Markets its 2020 Annual Report pursuant to basic disclosure guidelines. www.otcmarkets.com . The latest filing is critical in a series of filings that the company has begun filing as it prepares to upgrade its designation on the OTC Markets.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Wishpond Technologies Ltd. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: WISH; OTCQX: WPNDF), a provider of "all-in-one" digital marketing solutions that empower businesses to achieve success online, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Wishpond Technologies Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB ® Venture Market.
Stocksaithority.com

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vobile Group Limited To OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Vobile Group Limited a worldwide leader in SaaS services for online video content protection and monetization, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Vobile Group Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) With reference to regulatory release 'Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement' dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the 'Company') hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations

Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ('Premiere') to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aldebaran Resources Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Aldebaran Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ALDE) (OTCQX: ADBRF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Aldebaran Resources Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink ® market.
Marketsinvestorideas.com

Breaking AI Stock News: GBT (OTC: $GTCH) Filed a Patent for a Wireless Movement and Position Detection System

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company"), filed a provisional patent (application number 63211573) with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"), for a real time movement and position detection method and system. The system includes a radio-based motion and image technologies. An AI technology controls radio waves transmission and analyzes the reflected information to construct 2D and 3D image including real time movement. The project's internal code name is "Apollo". Apollo technology is based on radio transmission within specific frequencies, measuring and analyzing the returned reflected waves information. The reflection will be analyzed by an AI algorithm with the goal of finding distinctive patterns such as detecting people's movements, detecting stationary objects and even potentially measuring a human's vitals. The technology is designed to scan within indoors and outdoors environments. The technology contemplates the inclusion of radio-based location system to enable accurate position of peoples and objects within the covered area. The Company believes that the technology encapsulated a whole world of possibilities especially in the health, security, military, and emergency response domains. The Company expects to file a non-provisional patent during the next few months.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Broad Street Realty, Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCQX: BRST), a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Broad Street Realty, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Greenrose Acquisition Corp. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX: GNRS), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. previously traded on NASDAQ.
Businessdallassun.com

CanaFarma Announces the Upcoming Resignation of CEO David Lonsdale

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the 'Company' or 'CanaFarma') announces that David Lonsdale will be resigning as CEO of the Company effective August 15th, 2021. David joined the Company in March 2019 to assist in taking the Company public, which was...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Announces Receipt of Unsolicited, $3/Share Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "OSG") (NYSE: OSG), a public company focused on providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products primarily in the U.S. Jones Act market, announced today that, following receipt by the Company of a non-binding indication of interest to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company for a price of $3.00 per share, OSG's Board of Directors has commenced a strategic process to explore, review and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives available to the Company to enhance shareholder value, including the non-binding indication of interest.