Daytime bookings for at-home beauty treatments have doubled from pre-pandemic figures

By Sonia Haria,
Telegraph
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beauty treatment booking platform Secret Spa has reported a surge in at-home bookings during the working day. Peak appointments such as massages and manicures are now booked in the daytime hours of 9am to 5pm. Day time bookings have increased by 33 per cent since 2019 with lunchtime bookings up by 46 per cent, which Emily Ewart-Perks, co-founder of Secret Spa, puts down to workers wanting support during the pandemic.

www.telegraph.co.uk
