Daytime bookings for at-home beauty treatments have doubled from pre-pandemic figures

Unfortunately, there aren't many shortcuts to getting a flat belly: if this is your goal, then good old-fashioned diet and exercise are your best friends in achieving it. That said, there are simple tweaks you can make that will help you along the way—like taking the right supplements to ensure your body can absorb certain essential nutrients while flushing out waste more effectively, and your metabolism is functioning optimally. According to Trista Best, a registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, the best supplement for a flat belly is digestive enzymes. Never heard of them? It's time to get to know these powerful natural substances.