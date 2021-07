In most homes, a spare guest room is a rarely used space, generally left unoccupied except for the few times each year when friends and family stay overnight. But when architect Amanda Gunawan, the founding principal at OWIU (The Only Way Is Up), thoughtfully redesigned this loft in a former Nabisco factory in Los Angeles, she didn't want any space to go to waste. To fix the typical "unused guest room," Gunawan found inspiration in the Japanese ryokan, or traditional Japanese inn, in which futons and mats serve as sleeping areas for guests that can be rolled up and stored away when not in use. In her own loft, a platform hides a futon that can be pulled out when guests arrive, but otherwise, the area is used as a tea room.