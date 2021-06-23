Cancel
Wisconsin woman accused of bomb threat at ex-fiance’s party: ‘I’ll kill him before he marries someone else’

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay, Wisconsin woman allegedly made a bomb threat after her ex-fiancé decided to go ahead with a party for their wedding day, without her. According to the criminal complaint, on June 18 around 6:45 p.m. authorities responded to Vandervest Harley Davidson in Howard for a “suspicious situation.” The owner of the Harley store said that 32-year-old Amy Rizo allegedly made a Facebook post about going “to bomb and shoot up the building.”

