I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my dad. I know, I know: in a literal sense of course that’s true—the same goes with my mom. I’m instead talking about this field, more particularly this unyielding craving for all things automotive. That is, without a doubt, a product of my father’s doing. As an embarrassingly small token of my appreciation for this fact, and to celebrate Father’s Day, I took him on a drive in the quickest car either of us have ever experienced: a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S.