San Bernardino County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR DRY LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 101, 102, 229, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, AND 466 * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thunderstorm chances with dry lightning potential will increase late this morning and continue through this evening. * WIND...Gusty and erratic winds near thunderstorms. * HUMIDITY...20 to 30 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning is not recommended. The very dry conditions coupled with an increasing chance for lightning could potentially initiate new fire starts.

alerts.weather.gov
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 751 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated upward to 2 inches of rain had fallen over portions of the burn scar. Upper Campaign Creek received over an inch of rainfall. Rapid rises in creeks and impacts to low water crossings along J Bar Road can be expected. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument, Roosevelt Dam and Roosevelt Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 15:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on Boca Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle now. Don`t be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Strong wind gusts and lightning pose an immediate danger to boaters. Gusty winds will cause a rapid increase in wave heights which may capsize small boats. This storm will affect travelers on Interstate 80 east of Truckee. Drivers should expect strong gusty cross winds with rapid visibility reductions. Heavy rainfall will result in ponding of water. Slow down when encountering heavy rain and turn on your headlights. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties STRONG STORM ALONG INTERSTATE 80 NEAR BOCA RESERVOIR At 320 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Boca Reservoir. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain will also accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Boca Reservoir, Prosser Creek Reservoir, Glenshire-Devonshire Cdp, Hirschdale, Boca Campground.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 540 PM MST, Heavy rain has ended along Big Bug Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The public has reported water flowing from Big Bug Creek across Central Avenue in Mayer. Water levels will continue to recede over the next couple hours. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Big Bug Creek, Upper Hackberry Creek, Mayer, Spring Valley, and Poland Junction. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 265 and 275. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get to higher ground immediately! Flash flood waters and debris will inundate recreation trails crossing washes within and downstream of Sycamore Canyon and Creek, including Parsons and Dogie Trails. Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE RAFAEL FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 242 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms were producing heavy rain over the Rafael Fire scar earlier today. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inch of rain fell over the scar. Light to moderate rain continues over the southern portion of the scar. Flash flooding is likely ongoing near Sycamore Creek. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Rafael Fire scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Rafael Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include White Horse Lake Campground and Raymond Boy Scout Camp. This includes the following swimming holes Sycamore Falls, Lower Sycamore Falls "The Golden Pond", Paradise Forks and Parsons Spring along Sycamore Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 14:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTY At 215 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pringle, or 9 miles south of Custer, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pringle, northwestern Wind Cave National Park and southern Custer State Park. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Hudspeth County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Hudspeth FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUDSPETH COUNTY At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen near Frenchman Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Hot Springs and Frenchman Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Grande, Rio, Squaw Creek and Red Light Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Logan County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Logan; Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Streeter, or 22 miles south of Medina, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gackle and Streeter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bennett County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennett by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennett A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTY At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Lacreek Wildlife Refuge, or 14 miles southeast of Martin, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tuthill, Vetal, Harrington and Lacreek Wildlife Refuge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-03 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH AND WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 755 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated 1 to 2 inches of rain had fallen over portions of the Bush and Woodbury fire burn scars. Creeks which received heavy rainfall drain into the Salt River and associated lakes. Rapid rises of creeks and inflow into lake inlets along Salt River lakes could pose a threat to those recreating. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Apache Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Nelson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENSON...NORTHWESTERN NELSON AND SOUTHEASTERN RAMSEY COUNTIES At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doyon, or 18 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 630 pm a 72 mph wind gusts was recorded at the Crary NDAWN station. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Bartlett, Lakota, Mapes and Michigan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Logan County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-03 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Streeter, or 22 miles south of Medina, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gackle and Streeter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH