Ikea store’s Juneteenth menu featuring watermelon, fried chicken causes outrage from employees

Major café chains that were founded in the 1970s—think Starbucks, as well as others—grew enormously in the past five decades to become American staples. The pandemic definitely dampened that status for some, especially the café brands that hadn't sustained loyal followings quite strongly enough into this decade (unlike Starbucks). Fortunately, after several years of floundering, a well known French-American bakery chain has narrowly escaped its final fate. An unexpected fast food franchisee has just stepped in not only to resuscitate this popular bakery, but to give it a whole new life.