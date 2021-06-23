Cancel
Ikea store’s Juneteenth menu featuring watermelon, fried chicken causes outrage from employees

By Chris Hopkins
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Ikea store in Atlanta is under fire over a food menu it put together that it said was to honor the Juneteenth holiday, according to WGCL. The Juneteenth menu contained fried chicken, watermelon, mac and cheese and collard greens. It was going to be available to all employees on Saturday to “honor and persevere Black Americans” on Juneteenth, the store stated in an email sent to employees, according to the report.

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

