Introducing Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game and Three Exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is releasing in theaters and on HBO Max in the U.S. on July 16, and I’m really excited to share what Xbox and Warner Bros. Pictures have in store to celebrate the movie, as well as the video game inspired by the film. We are so exhilarated by the film that we are introducing three exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers and we’re planning a special update to Microsoft’s Coding Workshops. But before we get into that, let me give you an inside look at the film- and fan-inspired Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game.gizorama.com