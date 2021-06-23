Alliance Residential creates industrial company with focus on Austin market

The drip irrigation system enables the controlled use of water, the water being slowly released to the root system of the plants. In this method, the water is either dripped onto the surface of the soil above the roots or directly into the root zone. This method aims to reduce water evaporation. The drip irrigation system, if installed and handled correctly, can save significant amounts of water by controlling evaporation and runoff. It can be used effectively on all types of soil and it can control soil erosion. In addition, the drip system is also helpful in supplying the plants with organic matter and nutrients through the drip pipes.