Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Alliance Residential creates industrial company with focus on Austin market

By 12011,42166
Posted by 
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Housing demand is boosting e-commerce growth, so these executives are keenly interested in the burgeoning Austin market. Click through for more details on what they aim to accomplish.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
642
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alliance Residential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Real Estateirei.com

In Focus: Alliance OECF Considerations

The OECF universe continues to expand as institutional investors seek greater global diversification, enhanced liquidity and overall flexibility in managing their real estate allocations. In the Alliance OECF Considerations, Heather Border, co-founder and managing partner at Alliance Global Advisors, and Jennifer Stevens, co-founder and managing partner at Alliance Global Advisors, outline some important considerations for investment managers to evaluate before launching an OECF. (06/2021)
Economyhotelbusiness.com

AHLA, AAHOA create American Hospitality Alliance

The nation’s two largest hotel and lodging associations, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), have created the American Hospitality Alliance (AHA) at the International Society of Hotel Associations’ summer meeting. AHA will promote the hospitality industry at the state and local...
Marketscineuropa.org

Industry / Market

4577 news (industry / market) available in total starting from 21/11/2002. Last updated on 27/06/2021. 423 news (industry / market) inserted in the last 12 months. According to Antoine Le Bos, “We have to generate the most intense experiences for our viewers”. 17 June 2021. 16 June 2021. 11 June...
Retailetftrends.com

Industrial Retail Is Almost as Hot as Residential Real Estate

Experienced investors know the real estate sector is broad, encompassing a wide variety of different property types. They also know that real estate investment trusts (REITs) in one industry don’t necessarily perform in lockstep with counterparts the other groups. While broad index and exchange traded funds often do the trick...
EconomyTrendHunter.com

Reconciliation-Focused Cannabis Markets

Red Market Brand, a new Indigenous-owned and operated cannabis-related project, was launched by First Nations thought leaders and advocates in an effort to support Indigenous communities. The brand offers high-quality cannabis products to the Canadian market in an effort to pursue economic reconciliation thanks to a partnership with Royal City Cannabis Co.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2028

The global logistics & supply chain industry market size is expected to reach USD 13,705.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global logistics & supply chain industry market revenue growth can be attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector. E-commerce (accounting for an exponentially large and growing share of the retail sector, both in terms of revenue and volume) has brought about a considerable change in buying behavior of consumers and their expectations, with consumers expecting swift and free delivery of goods at competitive pricing.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

First Look: Indeed Tower almost ready for delivery

Austin’s newest trophy tower is just about ready to make its debut in the heart of the city’s Central Business District. Some members of Indeed Tower’s development team gave Austin Business Journal a sneak peek of the high-rise’s interior, days after Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company sold the business to Los Angeles-based Kilroy Realty Group (NYSE: KRC).
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

PMG Worldwide signs lease, to get name atop 515 Congress

The 515 Congress building — a longstanding staple of the Austin skyline known to many as the Bank of America tower — will have new signage at the top, as PMG Worldwide LLC has agreed to sign a 14,082-square-foot lease at the downtown Austin class A tower. PMG Worldwide will take up the entire 18th floor. Get more on the deal, the downtown office market and our list of biggest office towers in this report.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

The top venture capital funding rounds for Austin startups in June 2021

Two Austin companies filed to go public this month amid a flurry of funding rounds and big moves by local venture capital firms. Each month, we round up startup fundings that we've covered, in addition to mergers, acquisitions and venture capital firm activity, to give readers a broader look at our fast-moving startup ecosystem. We also compile a list of top tech hires from the past month, which you can check out here.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Assurance Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Capgemini, Micro Focus

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Digital Assurance market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Capgemini, Micro Focus, Accenture, Cognizant, Cigniti, Hexaware, SQs, TCs, Wipro.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With The Beachbody Company And Myx Fitness, Creating The Leading Subscription Health And Wellness Company For The Mass Market

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) ("Forest Road") today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the proposed three-way business combination (the "Business Combination") with The Beachbody Company Group, LLC ("Beachbody") and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC ("Myx") at its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held today, June 24, 2021. The Business Combination is expected to close on June 25, 2021.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Drip Irrigation Market Recovering From Outbreak in 2021 | Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Eurodrip S.A., Hunter Industries Incorporated

The drip irrigation system enables the controlled use of water, the water being slowly released to the root system of the plants. In this method, the water is either dripped onto the surface of the soil above the roots or directly into the root zone. This method aims to reduce water evaporation. The drip irrigation system, if installed and handled correctly, can save significant amounts of water by controlling evaporation and runoff. It can be used effectively on all types of soil and it can control soil erosion. In addition, the drip system is also helpful in supplying the plants with organic matter and nutrients through the drip pipes.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Flexible Solar Panel Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Global Solar, MiaSolé, Flisom

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Flexible Solar Panel Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Flexible Solar Panel Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Flexible Solar Panel processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Real EstatePosted by
CBS News

A building under construction next to Champlain Tower offered $400,000 amid complaints from the now-collapsed condo

The developers of Eighty Seven Park, the luxury building next to Champlain Towers South, proposed a payment of $400,000 to the association for the now-collapsed condo in exchange for expanded construction hours, a commitment to never publicly oppose the project or the developer, and an agreement to release the developers from all liability, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Compound Management Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

Rising demand for personalized medicines is a key factor driving growth of the global compound management market. The global compound management market size is expected to reach USD 826.2 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global compound management market revenue growth is driven by increasing focus on biological research, rapid rise and development of the biopharmaceutical and biobanking sectors, and growing number of clinical trials. Compound management is a process of managing chemical libraries. Systematic compound management is pivotal during the drug delivery process, where speed, throughput, traceability, and reliability are fundamental.