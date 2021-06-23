Qatar Airways Cargo Offers Envirotainer’s Innovative Releye RLP container for Pharma Transport
Qatar Airways Cargo announces the approval of Envirotainer’s latest innovation – The Releye® RLP container. With the newest addition to its range of temperature-controlled containers, the airline now offers 16 temperature-controlled container leasing options for life science and health care products to maintain a secure and seamless cool chain. It has been already offering customers Envirotainer’s RAP and RKN active pharma containers since 2014.metroairportnews.com