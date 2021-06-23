Cancel
Nature embroidery at library

By Alan Kopitsky
Daily Journal
 11 days ago

June 29, Ozark Regional Library will host ecologist Allison Vaughn to teach the basics of hand embroidery, a form of expressive textile art. Vaughn is passionate about our local wildlife and plants, so she’ll be teaching us how to embroider Missouri’s spotted salamander on a tea towel that you’ll be able to take home. Limited spots are available, so registration is required.

