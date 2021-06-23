Nature embroidery at library

Should the subject matter of group sewing enter one’s brain, one might think of their grandma’s social life. Pre-quarantine, embroidery was often viewed as a humdrum activity to pass the time if there’s absolutely nothing else to do. Linny Giffin of Adorn by Linny Inc. is looking to change that by offering an embroidery happy hour at Heurich House on June 26. “I feel like people in D.C., so many people have very important jobs,” says Giffin. “I’m always surprised at how creative people are, but it’s helpful to have a little encouragement and a little structure around something you wouldn’t ordinarily know to try.” Booze, being the ultimate encourager, also helps. A ticket to the happy hour includes the embroidery kit (where the embroiderer can choose flowers, a palm, or a bust for their design) as well as wine and beer options, which can be purchased in advance. Afterward, embroiderers can stay for drink specials during the Heurich House happy hour, starting at 2 p.m. For Giffin, making art is the ultimate way to disconnect with technology and reconnect with your creative side. “I think embroidery is such an awesome opportunity to put your phone down and just be present with something using your hands,” says Giffin. “I would love for someone to walk away with a new hobby.” The event takes place at 1 p.m. on June 26 at Heurich House, 1307 New Hampshire Ave. NW. Tickets are available at adornyoustudio.com. $60–$80.