Re: Definitely enjoyed it!

Jurkovec's uncle has a locker near mine at the Y. He told me last year that Jurkovec and BC would give us a game which they did. After the game he told me Jurkovec injured his throwing shoulder near the end of the fist half and was not as effective in the second half as the first. He now tells me Jurkovec has improved with another year of experience, that BC has a better offensive line than last year and better receivers. He is planning to go to the game and is predicting we will be upset.