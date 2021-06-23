Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Re: Definitely enjoyed it!

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

Nothing quite like that as far as what I am aware of. I have outlined that Clemson has help in this recruitment from former players in the Greensboro area. When UNC recruits a player they do not just recruit the player, they recruit those around them as well. And I would not rule out UGA, I am hearing a ton of reliable smoke that they now are top 2 with UNC.

www.tigernet.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Unc#American Football#Unc#Uga#Tnet#Dt Lrb Ruke Et#Retreat#Osu#Dt Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I'm going to try to still enjoy Clemson

In other words, you are willing to destroy college football because some old white dude is making money. But you, nor anyone else has a solution for the 80 women on the rowing team. Just please tell me how that is going to work. How many old white dudes are getting rich off the rowing team?
Clemson, SCtheScore

Clemson's Rencher: Swinney 'excited' about new NIL policy

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has apparently changed his mind about student-athletes profiting from their name, image, and likeness. In 2014, the two-time national champion coach said he'd "go do something else" if student-athletes were paid. He has since walked back those comments, admitting in 2019 that there was room for improvement in the collegiate sports model.
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: 4 Tigers who are already angling for NIL as it is now legal

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) greets Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms(18) before warmups at football practice in Clemson, S.C. Monday, March 22, 2021. Clemson Spring Football Practice. Clemson football players are well-aware that Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) legislation has officially gone into effect in many states and that the NCAA has been...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson QB commit named Elite 11 QB competition MVP

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Clemson quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik was named MVP of the Elite 11 QB Competition on Saturday. Klubnik (Austin TX Westlake) was a standout both in the Elite 11 competitions and The Opening being held in Los Angeles this week. His 7-on-7...
Miami, FLstateoftheu.com

Miami Hurricanes 2021 Player Profile: WR Dee Wiggins

Dee Wiggins is a 6’3” Junior from Miami Southridge. The hometown product was still among the team’s offensive leaders after starting in all of the teams eleven games last year. Wiggins ranked fourth in both receptions (31) and receiving yards (358). Wiggins has the ability to play vertically down the...
Footballsportswar.com

Why would an Alabama quarterback making 100k be a problem

Nick Saban makes $9 million a year. Were we trying to compete with Alabama before all this? Seems like the current direct impact to UVA is that Kihei Clark is making a little endorsement money along with hopefully a few of our Olympic athletes. The world keeps turning. [Post edited...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney’s Old Comment

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is trending on Twitter this Thursday strictly because of comments he made back in 2019. After signing a 10-year, $93 million contract with the Tigers, Swinney made some controversial remarks about the future of college athletics. “They may do away with college football in three...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College football fans are roasting Dabo Swinney for once saying he'd quit if college players got paid

Clemson Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney said he would “go do something else” if players received pay for college sports in 2014. His comments didn’t age well. Even the NCAA, which changed its policy on college athletes profiting off their likeness, has decided it can no longer cling to “amateurism” in college sports. The NCAA announced “college athletes will have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness beginning Thursday.” While players can’t get paid for play, they can sell their autographs, participate in paid appearances or sign endorsement deals.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Uiagalelei / Jurkovec Rematch

Jurkovec's uncle has a locker near mine at the Y. He told me last year that Jurkovec and BC would give us a game which they did. After the game he told me Jurkovec injured his throwing shoulder near the end of the fist half and was not as effective in the second half as the first. He now tells me Jurkovec has improved with another year of experience, that BC has a better offensive line than last year and better receivers. He is planning to go to the game and is predicting we will be upset.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: 9/4 Georgia/Clemson game. To be honest, I wish it was

Over. But, outside of Georgia putting up count down clocks in their Athletic Facilities (which I interpret as they feel inferior, and have something to prove), two things will decide the outcome:. Georgia, and the rest of the college football world saw what Ohio State did to beat Venerable’s defense...snap...
College Sportsblackchronicle.com

NCAA ushering in the NIL era marks the beginning of the end for college athletes being treated unfairly

The announcement came Wednesday, mid-afternoon, roughly nine hours before college athletics changed significantly. Jordan Bohannon, a sixth-year basketball player at Iowa, let it be known that he would be signing autographs at a local fireworks stand on the first day in history that NCAA student-athletes are legally allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness. He got paid to be there.
College Sportschatsports.com

Clemson football: Prohibited NIL activities for Tiger athletes

Clemson University, Clemson Tigers, Clemson Tigers men's soccer, Clemson Tigers football, American football, Clemson Tigers men's basketball, National Collegiate Athletic Association. Clemson linebacker James Skalski, left, and running back Darien Rencher (21) watch Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talk before running outdoors for practice on Monday in Clemson. Clemson Spring...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: Clemson RB says Dabo Swinney is 'excited' for players in NIL era

Thursday dawned a new day for college sports with the advent of Name, Image and Likeness third-party benefits allowed for players, and if you're on social media, you've probably seen Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's name mentioned. Swinney made a bold statement in 2014 that has been taken out of context Read Update »
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: 2021 Fan Day is going to cost your kids a fortune

.. where each autograph will cost your child $20, $50, or $100. But seriously, I have so many questions on this. Can the students now hire agents to manage their contracts? Can Uncle Sam now tax their scholarships? Speaking of taxes, can these players still claim themselves as a dependent of their parents? Can a player charge their school for NIL type events and advertisements (ie . Posters, images on tickets, commercials, etc.)? Does Reggie Bush get his Heisman back? Can a player that was ruled ineligible because of NIL activities from years past gain another year of eligibility back? Does this now allow high schoolers to take part as the deterrent was always the NCAA? Can colleges now offer NIL "packages" when recruiting players from high school or even trying to recruit a current player away from another school via transfer portal?
College Sportstigernet.com

I doubt it…

Re: Rattler is the fugliest quarterback in the nation, bar none.***. Re: Rattler is the fugliest quarterback in the nation, bar none.***. NIL money will corrupt narcissistic teenagers like this one faster than flys on shyt. Could you imagine Johnny manziel having all that money in college. He would have never behaved long enough to win Heisman. Same with Winston and Lamar Jackson.