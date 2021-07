The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Tuesday. The council will consider the second reading of an ordinance changing the city’s official zoning map, hold a public hearing on a FY22 budget amendment, and consider a development agreement with Johansen Enterprises. The council will also consider a sewer credit request, an ordinance to establish street grades on the East Iowa Ave Paving Project, and give direction to city staff regarding event and noise permit applications before going into closed session to discuss litigation. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.