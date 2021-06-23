These Might Be the Best Men's Silk Shirts for Summer 2021

Like almost all '90s trends, hair scrunchies came back in a big way over these past couple of years, and IDK why they ever left in the first place?! The styles are so fun and range from super tiny, thin designs to oversized, statement ones. I mean, Jason Mamoa loves them. What other info do you need? While they come in a variety of fabrics—cotton, linen, and even terry cloth!—silk scrunchies not only look luxe, but they're also gentle on your hair. The smooth material reduces friction, which can prevent knotting and any other damage. And if you hate the kinks in your strands that are left when you take your hair out of a ponytail, silk helps minimize that too!