Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

These Might Be the Best Men's Silk Shirts for Summer 2021

Highsnobiety
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur wardrobes are changing day by day. A little less loungewear and a little more sparkle. It’s been coming for a long time, but it’s hard to let go of the comfy track pants, isn’t it? We’ve found that the easiest way to ween yourself off the sweatpants is to exchange them for something just as attractive, but something on the other end of the spectrum. We’re talking about going all out. We’re swapping sweatpants for SMR Days silk shirts.

www.highsnobiety.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silk#Collar#Cuban#Smr Days#The Highsnobiety Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

The Best in Men’s Style, From Easy Tailoring to Luxe Loungewear

The events of the past 12 months have made us all reappraise our definition of “essential.” In the earliest days of lockdown, we were pressed to consider what we truly needed and what we could live without. Cocktail hour? Hard yes. Double-breasted suit? Not so much. In times of crisis, fashion often seems, understandably, inconsequential. But then again, getting dressed is essential. It may not have been the time for daring sartorial statements, but style is still fundamental.
Shoppingthemanual.com

The 9 Best Men’s Running Shoes On Amazon

When you’re constantly hitting the pavement for exercise, a quality pair of running shoes is essential fitness gear to have. A great fit, along with plenty of comfort and style, is what paves the way for new distance records and personal bests. Running shoes make up a giant category within...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Fendi Men's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Who is in need of a long overdue vacation? Well the Fendi headquarters inside the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana provide us with a Pinterest worthy dream vacation view. After seeing the Fendi Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, we want a two week stay, (or maybe even more), at the Fendi headquarters.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Sleeveless Shirts for Men to Beat the Heat Like a Total Badass

During the summer months, we tend to focus a lot of attention on shorts around these parts. How long should your shorts be? we’ll ask one day. Can you pull off a blazer with shorts? we’ll ponder the next. But isn’t it time we turned the spotlight on those other two limbs of ours, the ones a little higher up? Yes, Milo Ventimiglia’s tiny shorts and thighs set the internet ablaze, but his carved, veiny arms were popping just as hard in those photos. It’s time, friends, to let your freshly push-up-enhanced triceps run free, to debut that new bicep tattoo in the wild, to defeat that awful farmer’s tan once and for all. It’s time to embrace the best sleeveless shirts for men.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Watch the Spring/Summer 2022 Prada Men's Show Live

Prada's Fall/Winter 2021 men's show was clean and sophisticated glamour. With a lush backdrop of vivid colors, the show was refreshing take on the upcoming winter. With the creative minds of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons driving Prada's next collection, we can imagine the house's latest Spring/Summer 2022 will be equally as impressive. In light of all the positive change that has occurred in the world since last Spring, we have hopes that the collection will be an inspired one.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

HAN KJØBENHAVN Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover HAN KJØBENHAVN Spring Summer 2022 Staying On The Moon Menswear Collection, that explores the unknown and imperfections, presented on Sunday, June 20th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The collection features voluminous silhouettes, and contrasts of soft and hard shapes. The handsome Sacha Ezb stars in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Halfdan Venlov. In charge of art direction was Thịnh Petrus Nguyễn, with styling from Billy Lobos, and hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Gitte Guldhammer.
Skin Caret2conline.com

Men’s Grooming Guide for Fresh Summer Looks

Men across America are getting ready for an amazing summer. This season, as we all return to our routines, men can look to The Art of Shaving, King C. Gillette, GilletteLabs and SOSS to perfect their summer styles. Each of these brands have products tailored to exactly what he may need to master any look.
Hair CareCosmopolitan

12 Best Silk Hair Scrunchies to Accessorize With This Summer

Like almost all '90s trends, hair scrunchies came back in a big way over these past couple of years, and IDK why they ever left in the first place?! The styles are so fun and range from super tiny, thin designs to oversized, statement ones. I mean, Jason Mamoa loves them. What other info do you need? While they come in a variety of fabrics—cotton, linen, and even terry cloth!—silk scrunchies not only look luxe, but they're also gentle on your hair. The smooth material reduces friction, which can prevent knotting and any other damage. And if you hate the kinks in your strands that are left when you take your hair out of a ponytail, silk helps minimize that too!
Apparelreviewed.com

10 shirts that rock this summer’s trendy camp collar

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. A camp collar shirt is a button-down that wards away the formalities of a tie or collar button and invokes a sense of breezy coolness. Its short hem is best left untucked, while its roomy fit allows for easy unbuttoning. Adored by vacationers, hipsters, and golf-crazy retirees alike, the camp collar shirt is the epitome of summer comfort. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best ones—from pattern-heavy designs to solid color simplicity—that’ll have you feeling like you’re on a permanent vacation.
Designers & Collectionsflaunt.com

Isabel Marant | Spring/ Summer 2022 Men's Collection

The Isabel Marant man is gearing up for Spring 2022 in an inkling to explore the wider world. This collection is inspired by 80s and 90s sportswear, in a crusade of Californian casualness and workwear staples. The garments are loose and versatile, utilizing colors that evince a fantasy trip. Sun-yellow sweatpants accompany an oversized bum bag. The brand’s signature plaid shirt is paired with patchwork jeans. A floral print sleeveless jacket is worn over a bright pink sweatshirt while a logo bucket hat is teamed with kinetic patterned swim trunks.
Hair CareByrdie

21 of the Best Men's Haircuts for Square Faces

One of the surest ways to get a stellar haircut is to first assess the shape of your face, and then apply some geometric logic to the canvas. For this reason, the best haircuts for square-faced men are going to be different from those of other faces. That’s because square-shaped faces (unlike their oval, triangle, rectangle, circle, and diamond counterparts) have a wide-set bone structure that stays nearly uniform from temple to jawline. It cuts over sharply at the jaw (even if the chin dips downward) and gives the face a “strong” definition, for lack of a better word.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Handbags Are Officially Back — 10 Chic Styles to Shop Under $300

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. As we had no one to see and nowhere to go, handbags — like so many other fashion pieces — lost their relevancy during quarantine. But as the world begins to reemerge and social gatherings loom on the horizon, it’s time to put on some real clothes (say goodbye to those sweatpants) and dust off your favorite purses.
Apparelthezoereport.com

Stylish Women Are Ditching Sandals For This Summer Shoe Trend

Cozy slides, sneakers, and slippers have anchored most outfits over the past year and a half, but with summer officially in swing, it’s time to switch gears and lighten things up in the footwear department. Sandals are undoubtedly a warm-weather staple, as are strappy heels and wedges for an elegant lift. But when you’re craving more polish and comfort at once, it’s all about the summer flat.
Makeupwmagazine.com

The Best New Summer Beauty Products You Might Have Missed

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. While updating your routine is by no means a requirement, with the summer solstice just behind us it seems like as good of a time as ever to do a little refresh on your makeup bag and medicine cabinet. Sunscreen should be at the top of your shopping list, and there are a slew of seasonal products that would be a welcome addition: think summery perfumes, dewy skin care and soft makeup made for hotter days. A few standouts include Supernal’s sophomore oil serum, a fresh perfume from Régimes des Fleurs to pre-order, and your new smoky eye palette from Patrick Ta. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites you might have missed this June, here.
ApparelHighsnobiety

The Top 10 Pieces of Men's Silver Jewelry to Wear in 2021

Legendary designer Charles Eames once said, “The details are not the details. They make the design,” and he knew what he was talking about. Sure, your kicks, shirt, and pants make an impact. In fact, they’re probably the things on which people base their very first impression of you. But if you’re looking to take your fits up a level, you’ve got to explore the world of men's silver jewelry. With the right jewelry, your looks take on a sense of expertise that simply can’t be achieved without those small, shiny details.
Designers & CollectionsThe Independent

Summer style: 5 key menswear trends you need to know about

Summer has finally arrived and it’s time to adjust your wardrobe accordingly. Not only so you can handle the heat, but so you’re up to date with the latest designer-approved looks (even on a high-street budget). What’s hot in the world of menswear? These are the spring/summer 2021 catwalk trends...
ApparelPosted by
Parade

Lounge In Luxury! Here Are The 21 Best Women's Silk Robes and Kimonos of Summer 2021

We all have our favorite cozy robe that’s been through a lot over the years—it probably has makeup stains on it and is fraying, to be honest. That’s why I’m here to tell you that it’s time to upgrade your bathrobe and invest in a luxurious silk robe to elevate your self-care routine! Think about the hot summer days… strolling around your house in a heavy cotton or microfiber robe does not sound ideal. If you opt for a lightweight, silk robe, you don’t have to overheat when you’re blow-drying your hair or doing your makeup. You’ll get a lot of use out of a standard silk robe or kimono silk robe this summer 2021, whether you’re treating yourself in the comfort of your home to a spa night or getting dressed post-shower.